Sturm vs. Feigenbutz: German mega-fight coming this Autumn!

Five-time world champion Felix Sturm (41-5-3-18 KOs) will box against the youngest German world champion in history, knockout artist Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3-28 KOs) with the winner set to contest for world honours again.

For the Battle of Germany to happen, Sturm, 42, and Feigenbutz, 25, have to win fights on June 19, with both boxers scheduled to compete over 10 rounds at the Universum Boxing Gala in Hamburg. Felix Sturm faces James Kraft, while Vincent Feigenbutz will face as yet undetermined opponent.

Due to the remaining Covid restrictions in Germany, both promoters have decided that the fight will take place on the last weekend in September or the first weekend in October with discussions still ongoing with regard to location.

Speaking after the confirmation of the clash, both fighters spoke confidently.

“I want to box for many more years, and I want to fight for the title,” said Strum. “For that to happen, I must defeat Vincent Feigenbutz, it’s that simple.”

Feigenbutz replied, “I’m looking forward to the fight. I respect Felix Sturm as a great boxer, but I won’t let him stand in my way. I don’t want to talk too much about the fight against Felix now. First of all, I have to finish my job on June 19, then I’ll take care Felix Sturm.”

Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he is excited about the upcoming fight between Sturm and Feigenbutz. “Felix Sturm vs. Vincent Feigenbutz promises to be a great contest. Both are outstanding boxers, and we have a fight here that will fascinate the boxing world.”

Universum boss Ismail Özen-Otto was also enthusiastic, stating: “I’m pleased that we have both Felix and Vincent in the ring on June 19, if not yet against each other. We are also happy to be working with Wasserman Boxing, this is a cooperation that stands for outstanding boxing.”