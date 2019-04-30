Elite Kazakh Nurtas Azhbenov fights this Friday in Newcastle

Elite Kazakh Nurtas Azhbenov is enjoying stepping up ahead of his second six-rounder on Friday’s #MTKFightNight in Newcastle – live and free-to-air on iFL TV.





The Kandyagash prospect has raced to 4-0 since ending a medal-laden amateur career to turn professional with MTK Global and now has a chance to show fans at the newly-built Eagles Community Arena what he can do.

As he looks to accelerate his climb up the rankings alongside compatriots and team-mates Sultan Zaurbek, Viktor Kotochigov and Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev, Azhbenov can’t wait for the first bell.

Azhbenov said: “It’s great to be going up a level from four rounds to six rounds. I feel I need to carry on working harder and training harder in the gym so I can be physically fit and strong enough to go the distance.





“I enjoy boxing more rounds. When it is shorter rounds, I don’t have enough time to really showcase my abilities but in the longer rounds I have time to weigh up my opponent and adapt my style and technique.

“It will suit my style because I can work on the opponent, take my time, tire him out, hurt him and then get to work to score points. Then when I feel the time is right, BOOM! I go for the knockout.

“Training with my coach Angel Fernandez has gone so well. I believe I am improving in all aspects with my technical and physical ability. I am sharpening my skills and controlling my diet and weight getting ready and preparing myself for the fight ahead.”

The card is topped by Tyrone McCullagh’s maiden WBO European title defence against Spain’s Alvaro Rodriguez with local boxing stars such as Simon Vallily and Troy Williamson looking to steal the limelight.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal