Elena Savelyeva to Face IBF #10- and WBC #11-rated Nina Radovanovic on Friday, July 13 in Montenegro

Gold-star women’s bantamweight prospect Elena Savelyeva (4-0, 3 KOs) of Russia will return to the ring on Friday, July 13, in Herceg Novi, Montenegro, for an eight-round showdown against current #10 IBF and #11 WBC contender Nina Radovanovic (12-2, 3 KOs) of Serbia.





Formerly one of the most decorated female amateur boxers in the world, Savelyeva is being fast-tracked by her co-promoters, Salita Promotions and Russia-based Alexander Nevskiy Promotion Group. Radovanovic is a two-time world-title challenger, whose only two losses occurred in world-championship fights.

“Even though I only have four professional fights, I want to fight the best and show the boxing world my skills,” said Savelyeva, a former world, European (2X) and Russian (6X) amateur champion, who represented her homeland in the 2012 Summer Olympics and competed in the first-ever women’s Olympic boxing match in history.

“Nina Radovanovic will be my toughest opponent on the professional ring. She is more experienced than me as professional, but I am sure that my amateur experience and already acquired professional experience will be enough for my victory which I plan to be impressive.”

Savelyeva says she’s optimistic about her quickly developing career, given the current state of female boxing.





“Female professional boxing is going in the right direction. Some of the top female fights are as exciting as the male boxers. The fact that Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels did such amazing, record-setting TV ratings proves that women’s boxing at the top level is exciting and wanted.”

Savelyeva’s co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says the fast-track is justified for his talented Russian prospect.

“Women’s boxing had grown exponentially in recent times. Elena’s elite amateur pedigree makes her already one of the best female fighters in the world and I believe in the very near future, she will be a world champion.”