Elena Gradinar vs. Olivia Gerula Title Fight to be Streamed Live for Free on YouTube

Saturday’s (March 24) women’s fight between undefeated Russian prospect Elena Gradinar and Canada’s former world champion Olivia Gerula will be streamed live on YouTube at noon (12 pm ET) for free.





Click HERE to watch Salita Promotions’ latest female star, Gradinar (8-0, 2 KOs) take on Gerula (18-17-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the IBF Inter-Continental Female Featherweight Championship at the Sport Hall Energia in Narva, Estonia.

Gradinar says her performance will be designed to continue the wave of female boxing’s resurgence currently sweeping through the sporting world. “I am in the best shape of my life and look forward to putting on a great performance for boxing fans as well as supporters of women sports all over the world.”

Her co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, the former fighter turned promoter known for his ever-growing stable of female talent, says widely used media outlets like YouTube are incredibly useful platforms to showcase top talent to fans, globally.





“I am delighted that boxing fans around the world will get a chance to see this high-quality match-up, featuring two top-rated ladies for the prestigious IBF Intercontinental title,” he said. “We are constantly working on platforms to bring attention and visibility to the talented female boxers around the world. I am grateful that we have a great promotional partner in Alexander Nevsky Promotion Group, who share the same vision to keeping finding new and exciting ways to bring high-quality boxing content to fans.”

About Salita Promotions

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.