El Matador management signs Joshafat Ortiz

El Matador Management is proud to announce the signing of super featherweight prospect Joshafat Ortiz to a management contract.

Ortiz, 22 years old of Reading, Pennsylvania is currently 2-0 with one knockout. He began boxing at the age of 7 years old in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He compiled a record of 42-7 as an amateur, winning the 2014 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Championship, and making it to the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2016 Ringside Nationals. He was also a quarter-finalist in the 2015 Olympic Trials Qualifiers.





Joshafat Ortiz

“I feel signing with Felipe Gomez is a great move for me and my team” said Ortiz “I’m sure that with his knowledge and experience in the game we will have a lot of success together. I’m excited to be able to showcase my talent here at home, in Pennsylvania. Even better, I will be fighting on Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing card. I am looking forward to putting on a show and opening some opportunities for myself.”

“Ortiz is an exciting fighter with a lot of boxing skill” said Gomez. “I am excited to add him to my stable of fighters. One of the things I love about Ortiz is that he is a humble fighter and dedicated fighter. Together with his advisor Domingo Gonzalez, we are going to work hard in building him into a champion.”

Joshafat Ortiz is scheduled to fight Friday, January 26th, 2018 at the Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.