“El Gallo” Estrada KO’s Salas

Latin Sports, the leading Hispanic Sports Promotions and Management Company in the US,is pleased to announce that Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada(35-2, 25 KOs), KO’d Colombian boxerAnuar Salas(20-4, 12 KOs)in the 5th round,this past Saturday, March 11th, 2017at the Arena Ciudad de México (Mexico City Arena).

The first round could have gone either way as Salas did not hold back in the beginning minutes of the title match. It was apparent that when Salas was able to connect that Estrada responded with toughness, heart and his skilled-technique to counter Salas’ aggressive offensive attacks.





The quality of Estrada’s defense, combined with his body shots and precision punching chopped down Salas and his hopes of upsetting the more experienced Mexican superstar. Estrada’s wicked left-hook to Salas’s right side took him down the first time in round 5 and the second knockdown and eventual KO was from an accumulation of shots directly to the mid-section of the unwilling victim.

The new champion Estrada stated, “Salascame ready to fight and I credit him for that. It felt great for me to get back into ring in front of my fans in Mexico City and really mix it up with a challenging opponent. I thank my team at Latin Sports for their continued support and I’m ready to take the next step to advance in this very exciting super flyweight division.”

Carlos Moncada, Latin Sports CEO commented, “We congratulate Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada on another impressive victory against a game opponent. He has proven time and time again that he is a winner. We look forward to seeing Juan in the ring again very soon.”