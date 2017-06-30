Eimantas Stanionis Battles Eridanni Leon

– An exciting afternoon of undercard action on Sunday, July 30 will be highlighted by a pair of Ringstar Sports rising prospects as 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (1-0, 1 KO) meets Eridanni Leon (5-2, 1 KO) in a six-round welterweight clash while unbeaten Money Powell IV (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Carlo Lozano (7-6, 4 KOs) in four-rounds of welterweight action from Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California.

The July 30 event is headlined by the return of former world champion Victor Ortiz battling Mexico’s Saul Corral in welterweight action. PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will feature super welterweight contender Justin DeLoach taking on former title challenger Fernando Guerrero plus 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas in his second pro fight.

Additional undercard action will feature a trio of young fighters making their pro debuts. Jose Balderas, brother of U.S. Olympian Karlos, will make his pro debut in a four-round bantamweight bout, 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba will compete in six rounds of heavyweight action against Tyrell Herndon (6-1, 2 KOs) and Wesley Apochi will step into the ring in a six-round cruiserweight attraction.





“Sunday, July 30 will be a great opportunity for fans in Southern California to get a glimpse of the future of the sport,” said Richard Schaefer, CEO and Chairman of Ringstar Sports. “In addition to Karlos Balderas competing on the FS1 and FOX Deportes portion of the card, fans will get another look at the power of Eimantas Stanionis and the skills of Money Powell IV on their way to future stardom. Fans are going to want to show up early and catch all of the fights on July 30.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports, are priced at $80, $45 and $30 and are on sale Friday, June 30 for purchase online at AXS.com.

An accomplished amateur representing Kaunas, Lithuania, Stanionis is looking to become the next Eastern European fighter to make a splash in the U.S. The 22-year-old had a 141-19 record as an amateur and earned four senior national championships before winning gold at the European Olympic Qualifier to earn his trip to the 2016 Games. A gold medalist at welterweight at the 2015 European Amateur Boxing Championships, Stanionis was impressive in his pro debut, scoring a first round TKO of Rasheed Lawal in April.

Born in Germany, where his former boxer father was stationed in the military, Powell IV dedicated himself to boxing for good when his family moved back to the U.S. in 2011. The 19-year-old has quickly made a name for himself since then, winning the 2016 Youth Welterweight National Championship to earn the top ranking in the 152-pound division by USA Boxing. Fighting out of Fort Mitchell, on the state line of Alabama and Georgia, Powell made his pro debut with a first round knockout in April and followed it up with another first round stoppage in June.





Balderas made his name by winning numerous tournaments in the Southern California amateur boxing circuit while racking up an impressive 80 victories in 88 fights. In addition, the bantamweight won a National Golden Gloves title in 2013, a Junior Golden Gloves championship, two Adidas National tournaments, a National PAL title and two Junior Olympic tournaments. Jose also advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Olympic trials. Although he is a year older, Jose waited until his brother’s Olympic journey had finished to turn pro so that the two could enter the professional ranks in the same year.

The 23-year-old Ajagba is set to turn pro after beating the odds and making the 2016 Rio Olympics to represent his native Nigeria. Although he lost in the quarterfinals, Ajagba made a splash by delivering a highlight reel knockout in his opening bout against Trinidad and Tobago. The fighter known as “King Kong” also won an African games gold medal during his impressive amateur career.

Orogun, Nigeria’s Apochi was once the captain of his country’s national boxing team, a testament to how far he came since a surprising second place finish in the 2011 Africa Games. The 29-year-old represented Nigeria at the 2013 World Championships before earning a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2014.