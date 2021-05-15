Tickets Now On Sale To Public For Eggington-molina Championship Clash

Action-starved fight fans will now have the golden opportunity to attend a live Championship Boxing event on Saturday 22nd May at the Coventry Skydome Arena with tickets now on sale to general public for the must-see clash between Sam Eggington and Carlos Molina.

Hennessy Sports presents a thrilling night of action headlined with Eggington versus Molina for the Vacant WBC Silver Middleweight Championship, plus a host of big-fights featuring local talents and some of the best up-and-coming British and Irish prospects as boxing makes it big return.

Chief support features a cracking showdown between Birmingham’s silky skilled Kaisee Benjamin and Dumbarton’s Martin Harkin in an Eliminator for the British Welterweight Championship. Coventry sensation River Wilson-Bent defends his Midlands Area Middleweight title against Derby’s unbeaten George Farrell; the fast rising knockout star from County Monaghan welterweight hot-shot Stephen ‘The Hitman’ McKenna; Former British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters makes his return; Birmingham middleweight bombshell Idris ‘The Bodybreaker’ Virgo; Sevenoaks all-action super-welterweight Michael Hennessy Jr; Irish super-welterweight ace Brett McGinty and Brighton’s big-hitting heavyweight talent Tommy Welch.

Limited tickets are available to purchase now at £50 each from the Coventry Skydome Arena website https://iceaccount.co.uk/championship-boxing and following government guidelines tickets will be available to home fighters supporters only. When booking, tickets must be selected in adjoining seats in 2 Seat, 3 Seat up to a maximum of 4 Seats.

To ensure the safety of all patrons attending the event, the Coventry Skydome Arena and Hennessy Sports have put in place a host of procedures in line with SGSA guidance (SG02) and government advice that are detailed below and can be viewed online:

Spectator Code of Conduct

https://iceaccount.co.uk/legal/coventry/code-of-conduct

Spectator Self Risk Assessment

https://iceaccount.co.uk/legal/coventry/self-assessment

Spectator Planning your visit

https://iceaccount.co.uk/legal/coventry/plan-your-visit

Promoter Mick Hennessy is delighted to welcome boxing fans back into an arena to watch live action and promises a great night of entertainment.

He said, “We know that boxing fans have been desperate to return to arenas to watch boxing live and it gives me great pleasure along with Coventry Skydome Arena to open the doors on Saturday 22nd May for an evening of top quality action. And what a show for fans to return to, British hero Sam Eggington’s against Mexican warrior Carlos Molina will be a real war to top the bill, Coventry favourite Wilson-Bent, Kaisee in a crucial title eliminator, the return of Shakan, plus our dynamic young talents Stevie McKenna, Michael Hennessy Jr., Brett McGinty and Tommy Welch. We’ve worked long and hard with the Coventry Skydome Arena to allow fans’ back in and have taken the utmost precautions to ensure their safety and ultimately enjoy the return of top-flight boxing.”