Efren Chico Lopez Returns to the Ring This Friday in Lancaster, CA

Amateur standout, featherweight Efren “Chico” Lopez (1-0, 1 KO), from Fresno, CA, will step in the ring for the second time this year. The 4-round bout will take place on the Vargas vs. Herrera card at the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, CA, this Friday December 15, 2017. Lopez will square off against Tyler Marshall.

(Photo by Team Lopez)





Lopez age 21, who was an Olympic hopeful with over 200 fights as an amateur, has a tremendous pedigree. He made his pro debut in July of 2016. During the last year he was able to get his (A.S.) degree in phycology and communications. He’s trained by Ruben Guerrero Sr., but will be guided by former world champion, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, for this fight. The Ghost will be making his head cornerman debut.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and pick up where I left off,” said Efren Lopez. “I’ve been training with Ruben and Robert Guerrero in Gilroy for the last few months, and things are going great. I’m learning a lot and I’ll be ready for my fight this Friday.”

“Chico is looking more and more like a polished pro with every training session,” said Robert Guerrero. “Unfortunately, my dad suffered an injury and won’t be able to work his corner this fight. I’ll be guiding Efren for this bout, along with my brother Eric. He’s ready to go.”