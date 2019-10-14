Efe Ajagba vs Jack Mulowayi on October 26, Live on Showtime

Hard Punching Nigerian Heavyweight Contender Efe Ajagba Added To Premier Boxing Champions Event On Saturday October 26, Live on SHOWTIME from Santander Arena in Reading, Pa.





LAS VEGAS, NV (October 14, 2019) – Unbeaten hard punching Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba will battle Jack Mulowayi in a 10 round fight shown live on Showtime.

Nigeria’s Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) most recently passed the toughest test of his professional career when he defeated fellow 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen by 10-round unanimous decision in July. The 25-year-old Ajagba went viral around the world in August 2018 when his opponent, Curtis Harper, walked out of the ring after touching gloves to start the first round. Ajagba won the fight without throwing a punch as Harper was disqualified. Living in Stafford, Texas and training with Ronnie Shields, Ajagba has increased his competition and added knockouts wins over Amir Mansour and Michael Wallisch this year.

Fighting out of Antwerpen, Belgium, by way of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) will make his U.S. debut on October 26 in a pro career that dates back to 2015. The 32-year-old was unbeaten in his first seven pro fights before losing a narrow majority decision to Herve Bubeaux in a bout for the Belgium heavyweight title in May. Mulowayi rebounded to defeat Artur Kubiak in July heading into his fight against Ajagba.





The three fight SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT also features super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin facing hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round main event and former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. making his super lightweight debut against veteran Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in the 10-round co-featured attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and King’s Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Santander box office (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

Juan Carlos Abreu vs. Jose Medina on November 27

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced an eight-round welterweight fight between the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Abreu (22-5-1, 20 KO’s) and Tilton, New Hampshire’s Jose Medina (18-17-2, 7 KO’s) to take place at the Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular at the Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in a clash that promises fireworks.





Both fighters competed over this past weekend with Abreu scoring a third-round TKO over Thomas Mendez (24-12, 17 KO’s) in his native Dominican Republic. Medina traveled to enemy territory in Hartford, Connecticut and fought to a six-round draw with hometown favorite Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KO’s) in an all-action affair broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

“Both of these fighters are battle tested and capable of beating anybody in the world on any given night,” said Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor.

Abreu’s biggest career win came in 2017 with an eighth-round TKO over former world title challenger Jesus Soto Karass. He is currently training with Coach Michael Reyes at Reyes Boxing Gym in Salem, Massachusetts.

“The hard hitting, slick moving Juan Carlos ‘Merengue’ Abreu will bring an action-packed fight for the fans,” said Coach Reyes. “After stopping Thomas Mendez over the weekend, he looks forward to coming back and giving the fans of New England a top notch performance.”

Abreu will find no pushover in Medina who has fought a who’s who of champions and contenders including Spike O’Sullivan, Bronco McKart and Leshawn Rodriguez. He has a draw on his record to former world champion Joachime Alcine who would beat previously undefeated and future world champion David Lemieux in his very next fight.

“I’m hoping for a good fight and to come out as the winner,” said Medina. “I’ve got two fights within two months under my belt after a layoff of a few years, and I’ll be ready on Thanksgiving Eve.”

Tickets for the Second Annual Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular are available at www.BoxingNH.com.

Lefebvre Looking To Remain “Majestic” On October 26

Segolele “Majestic” Lefebvre takes on Venezuelan Ana Maria Lozano in her fifth defense of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Bantamweight title on Saturday October 26 at the Complexe Sportif Gayant in her home-town of Douai, France.

Undefeated Lefebvre, 12-0 (1), beat Simone Da Silva for the title in March of 2017, and has since fended off challenges from Naroyuki Koasicha, former world champions Gabriela Bouvier and Yesica Patricia Marcos, and Laura Soledad Griffa.

While she lacks devastating punching-power, the excellent boxing skills of Lefebvre are firmly establishing her at the top of her division, and, at only twenty-six years of age, her ceiling appears to be very high. But in Lozano, 16-9-1 (13), she will almost certainly get a tough test.

Perennial contender Ana Maria Lozano (33) has competed at the absolute top level for the last six years. But, while she has won various regional titles, she has amazingly come up short in no less than seven challenges for various world titles at Bantamweight, Super Bantamweight and Featherweight.

Against Lefebvre she will be fighting outside Venezuela for the eleventh time, and, with a clear advantage in power, she has declared that she has no intention of leaving things in the hands of the judges. It remains to be seen if her persistence pays off.

Lefebvre vs. Lozano for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Featherweight title is the main event of a show promoted by Robert Pantigny and the Douai Boxing Club.