Edwin Reyes – Jesus Soler on July 28 in Nashville

Flyweight Edwin Reyes looks to capture his first belt when he faces Jesus Soler for the UBF All-Americas 112 pound championship Saturday, July 28 at Limelight in Nashville, TN.





Promoted by Tri-Star Boxing, tickets to “Fight Night at Limelight” start at $25 and can be purchased by going to www.tristarboxing.com/tickets.

Born in Guatemala and fighting out of Nashville, Reyes is 8-3-2 with 5 wins by KO. He is well-known for having an action-packed style, throwing more than 100 punches per round. His sensational brawls led to many that have seen him refer to Reyes as the world’s most exciting fighter. In his most recent bout, Reyes outpunched 50-plus fight veteran Armando Vazquez en route to an entertaining ten round decision.

Representing the boxing-crazed island of Puerto Rico, Jesus “Chiquito” Soler has an excellent 9-1 professional ledger and 5 victories by KO. In 2013 Soler scored a career best victory by defeating 6-0 Emanuel Ramirez. Fighting outside of Puerto Rico for the first time against Reyes, Soler is riding a five fight win streak.

The Reyes-Soler UBF championship bout is scheduled for eight rounds.





“Reyes-Soler is going to be one heck of a fight,” said Matt Young of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions. “Everybody in the Music City knows that Edwin makes incredible fights and he’s facing a guy in Jesus Soler that also wants to overwhelm his opponent with activity. This is a tough fight for Edwin and may the best man win.”

In the co-featured bout of the evening, talented super middleweight Maidel “Cuba” Sando looks to run his record to 5-0 when he faces Rashad Scott, 3-1 (1 KO) of Ohio in a six round contest. Born in Cuba and raised in Tennessee, Sando’s a talented fighter with good punching power and his team believes he’ll be ready for a significant fight within the next 12 months.

The card has a total of ten fights including local favorites Eduardo Aguilar (3-0), Eric Draper (8-10-1), Dedrick Bell 20-30-1), Demarius “Chuckie” Driver (4-0) and Roger Hilley (4-0) in separate bouts.

“I’d like to thank the Limelight for helping make this exciting fight night a reality,” said Young. “The fans in the Nashville area have been incredibly supportive of the local fighters and the sport of boxing as a whole. I look forward to seeing everybody on the 28th.”





Doors open at 6 pm and all ticket holders must be 18 year or older. Limelight is located at 201 Woodland St in Nashville.