UK News: Sunny Edwards; Jack Turner; Dani Hodges

Sunny Edwards and Ryan Farrag will contest the WBO European super-flyweight title on a stacked MTK Global show at York Hall on October 26 – live on BoxNation.





London’s Edwards (8-0-KO3) and Liverpudlian Farrag (19-3-KO5) collide at the home of British boxing on a card that also includes world ranking fights for their MTK Global team-mates Neslan Machado and Michael McKinson.

Cuba’s Machado (14-0-KO8) fights for the WBA International super-bantamweight crown while McKinson (14-0-KO2) takes on popular local Sam McNess for the WBC Silver International welterweight belt.

In addition, a host of emerging stars form a lengthy undercard with elite Kazakh amateurs Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas set to star alongside fellow debutants Roseanna Cox, Donovan Mortlock, Jamal Akay, Josh Adewale. Promising duo Mitchell Frearson and Dan Azeez also look to continue their winning starts as professionals.

MTK London promoter Lee Eaton said: “It’s great to be back at York Hall, which has played host to some of the great British fights in boxing history.





“Hopefully, we have another classic on our hands in the headline act of Edwards v Farrag with both men looking to get their hands on a major title before moving on to world level.

“MTK Global events just keep getting bigger and better and improvement is what it’s all about. We want to bring the fans exactly what they’re after.

“As well as the main event, it’s another stacked undercard with some truly world-class talent in Zaurbek and Nurtas. The two ranking fights involving Machado and McKinson will also be feisty affairs with so much on the line.

“It’s fantastic to be able to give so many of our promising fighters debuts on this stage. You look at someone like Roseanna Cox who has the potential to become an icon for female boxing and it’s great that journey is about to start.”





###

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of promising Glasgow bantamweight Jack Turner as he looks to emulate his amateur success as a professional.

The 22-year-old Turner impressed in becoming Scottish champion and winning a British silver medal and is excited over the prospect of a fast rise in the paid ranks.

Turner said: “I won numerous titles as an amateur and was quite successful but it’s as a professional that I’ll show my true potential.

“Hopefully, MTK Global will see that potential and once I get out there and showcase my abilities, they’ll want to move me as quickly as possible.

“If I was setting targets, I’d definitely want to have the British title within the first couple of years and then move on from there. That’s my first ambition.

“I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I’m about. I believe I’m a big puncher so it’s a case of ‘seek and destroy’ for me. I’m looking to put on great boxing displays and getting through whatever’s put in front of me.”

Danny Vaughan said: “Jack is a very exciting prospect. He’s already been hugely successful and will be even better in the paid ranks.

“During his amateur days, he mixed it with the likes of IBF world youth champion Lee McGregor and double Commonwealth gold medallist Reece McFadden, so he’s all class.

“We’re delighted to be joining Jack on his journey and we believe that journey goes right to the top.”

###

Dani Hodges insists she’ll take on all comers as she attempts to notch another win as a female fighter on Saturday.

The former kickboxer turned over to the world of professional boxing over the summer and is back in action at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday September 22.

Her only prior experience of the sweet science came on the unlicenced circuit, having represented the Platinum Kickboxing Club in her former calling.

She next features on Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions show, which is topped by a 10-round title fight. Tyler Denny, from Rowley Regis, and Leeds’ Reece Cartwright will collide for the vacant English middleweight crown in a hotly-anticipated main event.

Hodges – full forenames Danielle Jordan – undertakes another four-rounder after defeating Teodora Hristova under the same lights in July.

The 32-year-old single mother, from Burntwood, could even afford to lose a round on referee Shaun Messer’s scorecard as she dominated the other three stanzas.

‘The pocket rocket’ had been due to begin life as a registered pro at London’s famed York Hall the previous month, against former world kickboxing champion Ruqsana Begum.

David Haye promoted the bill which Hodges never ended up featuring on, despite tipping the scales for the contest. Begum pulled out on the day, citing illness.

Hodges would love the scalp of the ‘Warrior Princess’ down the line and with ‘Lionheart’ Lauren Parker turning over, there are now three credible female flyweights domestically.

There’s never been a British title contested at the weight, but there are world belts to be won with the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC.

Hodges has high hopes she and her fellow Brits can build up a division and challenge for worthwhile honours, having put the Begum disappointment behind her.

“We made the weight the previous day and, about three hours before the show, she pulled out with food poisoning,” she told bcb-promotions.com. “I was absolutely gutted.

“I stayed to watch the show and to have a word with David Haye, probably just to let off some steam about how this could have happened.They thought I was going to rock up as some white collar journeywoman and got a bit of a shock when it became clear I was coming to win.

“I’ll fight anybody in my division, there isn’t enough lady flyweights around to build up a padded record so you’ve got to take on all comers.

“I walk around at flyweight, in or out of camp, I could cut down to light fly or minimumweight but there would be even less girls to box then!

“It’s tough to get sparring, never mind opponents, so I end up sparring heavier lads in the gym most of the time. I suck it up and get on with it.

“I’ve sparred with Rachel Ball (BCB stable-mate) throughout my boxing and kickboxing career, so it comes in handy for me when she’s around. I set a fast pace, as you’d expect for a flyweight, and I like to come forward although I can also box on the back-foot. I’ve learned to adapt.

“I know, through experience, that I can think on my feet and I had to do that on my debut. It felt like I was getting the ring rust off, at first. I edged it, now it’s on to September 22 where I want to go out there and make a name for myself, as someone who’s worthwhile supporting.”

The under-card also features Walsall favourites James Beech Jr and Levi Ferguson, Oldbury’s Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, two-time national amateur champion Conah Walker, of Wolverhampton, turns over under the tutelage of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who will be in his corner come fight night and ex-kickboxer Troi ‘the Hawk’ Coleman, from Burntwood, completes the line-up as a middleweight.