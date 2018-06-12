Edwards favours brutal training camp in Ukraine over Instagram ‘hype’

Charlie Edwards has opened up on the uncompromising training regime he’s been following in the Ukraine ahead of facing Anthony Nelson.





Super-flyweight Edwards (12-1-KO5) can claim a top 15 WBA ranking with victory over Nelson in Newcastle on Saturday – live on Sky Sports – and has been preparing alongside brother Sunny and reigning world champion Artem Dalakian.

Edwards said: “It was hard at first to take ourselves away and strip back every home comfort. It’s a bit like a prison training camp there but we’re boxers and we need a brutal mentality.

“We’re doing the same things and eating the same meals as Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk and Dalakian. How they do things is eye-opening and all about work ethic.

“Sometimes in the UK, people get fooled by Instagram hype. I’ve learned what’s real and what’s not. Washing your own clothes and having little comfort out there is humbling.





“I’ve learned that you don’t need any fancy stuff to be the best. You just need the work ethic and the Ukrainians have that in abundance.”

Looking forward to facing Nelson (12-1-KO2), whose only defeat came in a thrilling Commonwealth title clash with Jamie Conlan in April 2016, Edwards is predicting an enthralling spectacle.

Edwards added: “I’ve never sparred Anthony but I’ve seen him out on the circuit a lot. He’s a tough fighter. He’s very game and very fit.

“Our styles are going to gel really well. I believe we’ll steal the show because he’ll come and get close, put it on my chest and try and make it tough.





“We saw him fight Jamie Conlan and it was fight of the year but I believe his style is made for me. I’m really going to shine on Saturday.”

