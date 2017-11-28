Edwards believes first pro title success will lead to big domestic showdowns

Sunny Edwards is looking forward to a massive 2018 after claiming his first professional title with a stoppage victory over Ross Murray in London on Monday night.

Former Team GB amateur star Edwards (6-0) picked up the WBO European super-flyweight title with an impressive fourth-round stoppage against Glasgow’s Edwards in an all-MTK Global battle on a Frank Warren charity fight night in aid of DEBRA.

The 21-year-old Croydon native is already looking ahead to even bigger fights next year as he plans to campaign for a British title shot at flyweight in the new year.

“It was a step up in terms of opponent and the hardest fight yet when you look at who I’ve fought,” said Edwards on his win over the previously undefeated Murray (6-1). “I weighed in just above the flyweight limit, so really it was my second fight at flyweight and I’ve stopped both opponents. I feel strong at the weight and I was buzzing with my performance.”

“There was pressure on in a sense, but these are the fights I live for and I really enjoy. These are the days you grow up dreaming about and getting my first title is a massive step.”

“Obviously I’ve got the world ranking now at super-flyweight, but I’m a flyweight really so I’m looking to compete at domestic level and clean up over the next year because I think that’s the best way to make your name and it’s what the fans want to see.”

Edwards has some big names in his sights with fellow MTK star and two-time Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes, British champion Andrew Selby and Commonwealth title holder Jay Harris all on his hit-list for 2018.

“There’s three names I’d be interested in fighting,” said Edwards. “Paddy Barnes is a fantastic fighter, a three-time Olympian. Then you’ve got Andrew Selby, a brilliant boxer who I’ve looked up and I’m friends with, but he’s the British champion and unless he vacates it I have to go for it. They’re the best two at flyweight, domestically.”

“Then Jay Harris is someone else I’d be interested in fighting domestically. He’s a good fighter and I respect him, but I’d like to fight him and I want that tobe for a meaningful title.”

“I think I’ve got a big 2018 ahead,” added Edwards. “I’m in this game to fight the best.”