Edis Tatli v. Francesco Patera 2 confirmed – Tatli gets a second chance for the lightweight EBU belt

Edis Tatli will face Francesco Patera in a rematch later this year. The bout will take place in Finland, and the exact time and place will be announced soon.

Tatli and Patera clashed for the first time last May in Turku, Finland. In that fight Patera won the EBU championship by a split decision.





The verdict was widely disputed: although Patera was the more active of the two, Tatli landed the hardest punches and was never in trouble in the ring.

Tatli’s camp demanded for an immediate rematch. The claim wasn’t accepted, but European Boxing Union named Tatli as the mandatory challenger for the winner of Patera’s next fight.

Patera’s was supposed to fight Yvan Mendy next. Mendy however had other plans and now Patera will instead face Tatli once more.

The angered Tatli vows to avenge his loss.





”This time I won’t leave anything for the judges to decide. I’ll knock him out, period,” says Tatli.

”I was too relaxed in the last fight. It seemed like an easy victory. I thought the judges could see the difference between my hard shots and Patera’s pitty-pat punches. Well, now it’s personal. He took my belt, and he’s going to pay for it.”