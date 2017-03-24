Edis Tatli defends his EBU lightweight belt against Francesco Patera in May

The event will also feature fights from WBC super featherweight champ Eva Wahlström and super middleweight contender Niklas Räsänen.





European Boxing Union’s lightweight champion “Prince” Edis Tatli (29–1, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Belgian Francesco Patera (17–2, 7 KOs) in May. The fight was announced today at the press conference of Juho Haapoja’s and Leonardo Bruzzese’s EBU-EU cruiserweight title clash (25th March).

Tatli v. Patera will be held in Turku, Finland at Gatorade Center on May 6th. Women’s WBC super featherweight champion Eva Wahlström and the talented super middleweight contender Niklas Räsänen will also appear on the card.

Tatli, who scored an impressive TKO victory over Manuel Lancia last December, expects a tough fight.

“Patera has a good reach, and his fights are always action-packed,” said Tatli. “Luckily I keep getting better. It’ll be a war, but I can handle him.”

This will be Tatli’s fourth title defense since he beat Yvan Mendy in a fight for the championship in 2015. The Finn has since fought Massimiliano Ballisai, Cristian Morales and Manuel Lancia, and each challenger has failed to capture the belt.

Tatli v. Patera is promoted by Dominus Boxing Group and will be live streamed by Viaplay.