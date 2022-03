Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls this Saturday, March 19th on ESPN

A tripleheader of Top Rank on ESPN boxing action – each with a young, undefeated knockout artist – is in the spotlight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

The super middleweight headliner sees Brooklyn-born Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga take his perfect mark of 18-0 – with 16 first-round knockouts – into the ring against Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs), a 37-year-old veteran from Toronto. It is Berlanga’s main event debut and his stiffest test to date. He took the boxing world by storm with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts to launch his pro career.

In the junior middleweight co-feature, 19-year-old Xander Zayas – featuring an unblemished record after a dozen bouts with nine knockouts – will fight his first scheduled eight-rounder against Quincy LaVallais (12-2, 7 KOs), who has never been knocked out.

The telecast will open with a special feature, junior welterweight prospect John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) vs. Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs). The undefeated Bauza, 23, is coming off the two most impressive showing of his career while the 34-year-old Luis once went unbeaten from 2015-2020.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action, working with Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley for analysis. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters and handle interviews.

Undercard on ESPN+

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:15 p.m. and includes a host of undefeated talents, including 19-year-old Long Island-born welterweight sensation Jahi Tucker (6-0, 4 KOs), junior lightweight Henry Lebron (14-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder, a four-round match featuring junior welterweight Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), and lightweight prospect Armani Almestica (4-0, 4 KOs), 20, of Florida.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM

Main

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Co-Feature

Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais

Special

Feature

John Bauza vs. Tony Luis

7:15 PM

Feature

Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder

ESPN+

Undercard

Henry LeBron vs. Josec Ruiz

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar

Undercard

Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos

Undercard

Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche