Eddie Ramirez vs. Argenis Mendez on 5/26 on FS1 and Fox Deportes

Once-beaten contender Eddie Ramirez will take on former world champion Argenis Mendez in a 10-round super lightweight showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, May 26 from Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi





Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will also feature former title challenger Oscar Escandon meeting unbeaten 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar in a 10-round featherweight bout.

“This is a fantastic card for true boxing fans, because it has all the elements that make the sport great,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “You have a young contender in Eddie Ramirez looking to rebound from the first loss of his career facing a battle-tested former world champion in Argenis Mendez. You also have a young hungry contender in Nyambayar taking a major step forward by facing a strong contender in Escandon who wants to get back in the title mix. No one wants to take a step backwards.”

Ramirez (17-1, 11 KOs) is looking to bounce back from suffering the first loss of his career in his last outing. Ramirez was knocked out by former world champion Antonio DeMarco last October on FOX, although Ramirez believed the ref acted too hastily in ending the fight. The 25-year-old from Aurora, Illinois was rapidly moving up the ranks before the loss, having scored impressive stoppage victories over then unbeaten prospects Kevin Watts and Ryan Karl and a split decision victory over Erick Bone in fights that aired on FS1 and FOX Deportes.





“I really wanted the rematch with Antonio DeMarco, but I’m excited to be back in the ring,” said Ramirez. “Mendez is a good fighter, but I’m going to win by knockout. I’m confident that I’m going to make a big statement that I’m back and better than I’ve ever been.”

The 31-year-old Mendez (24-5-1, 12 KOs) is coming off a split decision victory over Ivan Redkach last May on FS1 and FOX Deportes. With the win, the fighter out of the Dominican Republic rebounded from back-to-back losses to lightweight champion Robert Easter, Jr. and Luke Campbell. A member of the 2004 Dominican Olympic team, Mendez won a 130-pound world title with a knockout victory over Juan Carlos Salgado in 2013. He fought Rances Barthelemy twice to defend the title, with the first fight being declared a no decision before Mendez dropped the rematch.

“I lost two fights and people started to wonder if I was done, but I’m a former world champion and came back strong to win my last fight,” said Mendez. “Eddie Ramirez is a good fighter, but when I show him my speed power, and skills, everyone is going to see what I’m still capable of. This is a great opportunity to show that I can beat this guy badly and get back to the world championship level.”

Escandon (25-3, 17 KOs) is trying to climb back into the featherweight title picture after losing by TKO to world champion Gary Russell, Jr. in his last fight on May 20. The 33-year-old from Ibague, Colombia scored a knockout victory over Robinson Castellanos in a 2016 interim featherweight title fight and lost a split decision to Moises Flores in a 2015 interim super bantamweight title bout.





“With the level of competition that I’ve fought and beat, I know I’m the toughest and most experienced guy Nyambayar will have ever fought,” said Escandon. “Knockouts are what I do, and that’s what I’m preparing to accomplish. But no matter what he tries to do, box or fight, I’m going to win this fight and climb back to the top.”

Nyambayar (9-0, 8 KOs) went the distance for the first time as a pro last time in the ring as he earned an eight round unanimous decision over then unbeaten Harmonito Dela Torre last November. The 25-year-old from Ulan-Bator, Mongolia won a silver medal at flyweight at the 2012 London Games and has trained in California since turning pro in 2015.

“I feel very prepared for this fight,” said Nyambayar. “I’ve gained a lot of experience in my last few fights and have started to prove that I am tough and dangerous. This is another step up and I expect him to be toughest opponent I’ve faced. I’m determined to win this fight by any means.”