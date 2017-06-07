Eddie Ramirez faces Erick Bone on 6/20

Unbeaten rising prospect Eddie Ramirez (16-0, 11 KOs) enters the ring to battle Ecuador’s Erick Bone (16-4, 8 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes on June 20 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features a 10-round matchup between junior welterweight prospect Dennis Galarza (15-2, 9 KOs) and Mexico’s Omar Tienda (18-4, 11 KOs) plus an eight-round battle between unbeaten featherweight prospects Xavier Martinez (7-0, 4 KOs) and Prince Smalls (11-0-1, 4 KOs).

“My opponent has been in the ring with top guys like Shawn Porter and Chris Algieri, who are world champions, and despite losing in those matchups he gained experience fighting with top caliber opponents but I am ready,” said Ramirez. “I am explosive and entertaining so I know this will be a great fight and my only job is to get him out of the ring as fast as possible.”





“I’m super thankful for this opportunity, I’ve been in the ring with some really great guys so coming into this fight I have a leg up,” said Bone. “My opponent is the underdog and I don’t think he’s been in the ring with a fighter like me. I’m just ready to get in there and show my skills.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, are priced at $15, $30, $45 and are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.samstownlv.com/entertain.

“Fans can expect another great night of boxing as we continue to put together exciting matchups with hungry fighters who are fighting to solidify their positions and reputations in the sport,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

A Chicago Golden Gloves champion, Ramirez knocked out seven of his first nine professional opponents and picked up five victories in 2015 including a decision over former world champion Cristobal Cruz. The 24-year-old has picked up impressive victories in his last two outings, first knocking out previously unbeaten Kevin Watts last September and then battling previously unbeaten Ryan Karl in February where he stopped Karl after nine rounds of action.





Representing Manabi, Ecuador but fighting out of Brooklyn, Bone has fought professionally since 2011 and won 16 of his first 17 pro fights including 10-round decisions over Mahonry Montes and Aaron Dominguez. The 28-year-old has had strong experience in the ring as he’s taken on former world champions Shawn Porter, Chris Algieri and Miguel Vazquez.

The 24-year-old Galarza stands tall at 5’10” and enters this bout having won his last two matches against Jonathan Perez and Edgardo Rivera. Born in Brooklyn but training in Orlando alongside top 154-pound contender Erickson Lubin, Galarza has won 10 of his last 11 fights including five straight wins in 2015.

Tienda fights out of Nuevo Leon, Mexico and will be making his fourth start in the U.S. when he enters the ring on June 20 in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old won three out of four bouts last year including a 10-round decision for a regional belt over David Rangel in June. Tienda won 14 of his first 15 pro fights after turning pro in 2012.

Fighting out of Sacramento, California, Martinez turned pro in 2015 with a decision victory and has been unbeaten while splitting his time fighting in Mexico and the U.S. The 19-year-old won three times last year, including a knockout victory over Gabriel Gutierrez and a decision win over Wilfredo Garriga at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

A pro since 2013, Smalls has been unbeaten since fighting to a draw in his first pro appearance. Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Smalls fights out of San Diego and will be entering the ring in Las Vegas for the first time as a pro. He makes his 2017 debut on June 20 after scoring two knockout victories in 2016.

You can catch Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes action this Sunday, June 11 as former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios returns to the ring to take on Mexico’s Aaron Herrera in the main event live from the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California with televised coverage beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Mayweather Promotions and The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation will be collecting school supplies for their 5th Annual Back-2-School Supply Giveaway in conjunction with the upcoming boxing event. The giveaway will take place on August 5th at West Flamingo Park in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets to the fight will be offered in exchange for school supplies.