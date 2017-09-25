Eddie Ramirez faces Antonio DeMarco on 10/14

Undefeated rising junior welterweight contender Eddie Ramirez (17-0, 11 KOs) will step up and take on former world champion Antonio DeMarco (32-6-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-round match to open the television broadcast of the Premier Boxing Champions card on FOX and FOX Deportes on Saturday, Oct. 14 from StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

Televised coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. and is headlined by sensational three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz defending his featherweight world title against Chris Avalos and four-time world champion Abner Mares defending his 126-pound championship against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Promotions and TGB Promotions, are priced at $30, $50, $75, $100, $150, and $250 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit AXS.com.

The 25-year-old Ramirez has made rapid progress this year in a 2017 that saw him jump from prospect to contender. He started the year with a rousing ninth-round TKO over then unbeaten Ryan Karl on Feb. 2 and followed that up with a victory over veteran Erick Bone in June. Fighting out of Aurora, Illinois, Ramirez won three times in 2016, including a knockout victory over then undefeated Kevin Watts.

“I’m trying to make a statement, and if I’m able to take him out, I’ll take him out,” said Ramirez. “But I’m also going to be smart at the same time. He’s a veteran southpaw and a former champion, but his time is up and my time is now. So we’re prepared for whatever comes our way. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’ve been in a lot of tough fights, but they’ve all been worth it to get me prepared to become a world champion. I’ve been sparring with some big, tough guys and I’m ready to take on another one to get up there with the top fighters in the division.”

The 31-year-old DeMarco of Tijuana, Mexico has an outstanding resume, which includes matches against Adrien Broner, Rances Barthelemy, Omar Figueroa, Jr., and Jessie Vargas. DeMarco won the lightweight world championship with a TKO victory over Jorge Linares in 2011 and successfully defended it twice before losing it to Broner in 2012. Most recently DeMarco won a unanimous decision over Luis Solis in their 10-round bout in February.





“This is a very important fight at this point for my career,” DeMarco said. “I’m going to prove that I still have a lot to give in this sport and this wide-open division. Ramirez is a young, undefeated fighter and a very tough opponent, but I’ve been in a lot of big fights and as a former champion, I definitely believe that he has never faced an experienced southpaw opponent like me. I’ll wear him down, round-by-round and if the knockout presents itself, I’ll definitely go for it.

“I know he’s a dangerous fighter, but I’m very calm and confident because of the experience I’ve gained and the camp I’m having. I know the truth about myself, and emotionally and physically, I’m 100 percent.”

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.