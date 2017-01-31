Eavesdropping Jake Haigh Learning From A Master

UNBEATEN Macclesfield puncher Jake Haigh has been picking up some fistic tips by eavesdropping.

The 22-year-old Salford University graduate says he’s learnt a lot since linking up with four-time world champion Ricky Hatton last summer.





But admits to listening in when the Hitman is giving advice to his other fighters before adding to the pointers to his own game.

He said: “Ricky is a great teacher, you learn something new every day in the gym with him and he’s really brought me on since I turned professional, but I’ll admit that I like to listen to the way he talks to his other boxers as well.

“Zhanat [Zhakiyanov] has got a world title fight coming up and listening to the advice Ricky gives ZZ is awesome. I take it in and think ‘I’ll use that advice myself!’”

Haigh has made a seamless transition into the pro ranks, sweeping aside Tomas Kuglar and Mark Till thus far.

Next up is a four round test on Hatton Boxing’s ‘Time to Shine’ bill at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke on February 18.

And he’s hoping another solid display will provide the catalyst for a step up to six and eight round contests.

“For me the pro game is all about progressing with each fight and stepping up the levels,” Haigh, who has recently set up his own physiotherapy business, said.

“It’s up to the boss, but after this I want to move up to six rounders and then I think I’ll be doing eight rounds before the end of the year.

“I think I’ve shown a bit of what I’m capable of in my pro fights so far and as I fight longer fights I’ll only better and the better I get, the closer I get to those title fights every boxer craves.”

The February 18 card is entitled ‘Time to Shine’ and is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by four-time world champion Ricky Hatton that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

Top of the bill sees heavyweight sensation Nathan Gorman lock horns with Georgia’s tough Gogita Gorgiladze while Reuben Arrowsmith faces Ryan Toms features for the super-welterweight Challenge belt in a supporting contest alongside Craig Morris’s Midlands Area welterweight title defence against Ryan Fields and Kieron McLaren’s super-lightweight Challenge belt encounter with Michael Mooney.

Also on in action on the bill will be fellow Hatton Boxing prospect Sam Evans as well as Stafford’s Rob Hunt, Cheshire’s Nathan Clarke and former amateur standout Luke Caci, who will be making his pro debut.