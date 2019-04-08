Easter Jr. vs. Barthelemy undercard information

Welterweights Terrel Williams and Justin DeLoach will square-off in a 10-round attraction, while former world champion Jezzrel Corrales faces Richard Zamora in an eight-round lightweight showdown as part of non-televised undercard action Saturday, April 27 from The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





The event is headlined by former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. and former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy meeting for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title live on SHOWTIME. Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will also feature former super lightweight champion Viktor Postol taking on France’s Mohamed Mimoune in a WBC Super Lightweight Title Eliminator, while rising heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba looks to remain unbeaten against once-beaten German Michael Wallisch in a 10-round heavyweight attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions, can be purchased at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster.

Additional undercard attractions feature unbeaten featherweight prospect Javier Encarnacion (15-0, 11 KOs) facing Jose Bustos (14-9-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round fight, Yovani Rodarte (10-1-1, 5 KOs) and Clay Burns (6-5-2, 4 KOs) squaring-off in a six-round lightweight bout and Los Angeles-native Flavio Rodriguez (8-1-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight contest.





Rounding out the action is Los Angeles-native Daniel Guzman facing Mexico’s Hugo Rodriguez in a four-round bantamweight showdown and the second pro fight for Dallas-native Burley Brooks in a four-round light heavyweight attraction.

Fighting out of Los Angeles, Williams (17-0, 13 KOs) most recently dropped David Grayton on his way to a unanimous decision victory in September of last year. He will be opposed by the 25-year-old DeLoach (18-3, 9 KOs), who most recently defeated Michael Ogundo in his first fight at welterweight since 2013. The Augusta, Georgia-native owns victories over Domonique Dolton, Junior Castillo and Christopher Pearson while campaigning at super welterweight.

Representing his native Panama, Corrales (22-2, 8 KOs) won a 130-pound world title by knocking out Takashi Uchiyama in Japan in 2016, before defeating him by decision in the rematch. Corrales will make his lightweight debut in his first fight since losing to Alberto Machado in October 2017 when he battles Mexico’s Zamora (19-3, 12, KOs) on April 27.