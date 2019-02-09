Earnie Shavers To Be Special Guest For HOF’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today hard hitting 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers will attend the Hall of Fame’s landmark 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“I’m looking forward to being in Canastota for the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary in June,” said Shavers. “It’s so important that the Hall preserves boxing history and the annual Hall of Fame Weekend is great for everyone in boxing to come together and celebrate the sport.”

Considered by many as the hardest puncher in heavyweight history, Shavers was a top contender of the talent rich 1970s heavyweight division. During his career he compiled an impressive 73-14-1 (67KOs) record and challenged both Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes in world title bouts. Shavers registered wins over Joe Bugner, Jimmy Young, Jimmy Ellis and Ken Norton among others.

“Heavyweight boxing in the 1970s is often considered the division’s golden era,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “And with devastating punching power, Earnie Shavers produced some of the most memorable moments in that special time. The Hall is truly excited that he will be in Canastota to help us celebrate our 30th Anniversary.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward and Hall of Famer Carlos Ortiz, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .