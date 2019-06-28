Gorman vs Dubios: Gorman Tops Boxing Fans Poll

OVER TEN THOUSAND boxing fans participated in a social media survey this week, designed to gather the opinions of the fans on the key attributes of both Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman ahead of the British heavyweight title showdown at the o2 Arena on July 13.





Fans were asked to assess the pair across a whole range of specific skills, particular strengths and qualities across the Frank Warren social media channels.

The categories were: Better chin, most heart, speed, inside game, ring IQ, most skilful, best footwork, who hits harder, better stamina and who possesses the stronger jab.

Across the board it was Nathan who found most favour with the fans, averaging 65 per cent of the votes.





In a straight vote of ‘Who do you think will win the fight?’ it was the Ricky Hatton trained heavyweight who again came on top with 57% of the votes.

So, sticking to the theme of the popular promotional trailer, the fans seem to agree that Nathan Gorman is the man to beat Daniel Dubois!

However, it is said that the bookies rarely get it wrong and the pricing of the betting giant 32Red is firmly in the corner of Dubois.

32Red have Dubois as the odds on 4/9 favourite, with Gorman 33/20 against. If you suspect this is going to be a close run thing, the draw is a tempting 20/1.

‘Dynamite’ Dubois On Passing The Chin-Check

DANIEL DUBOIS BELIEVES taking a whack on the whiskers in his last fight is a box ticked for him and only increases his determination to avoid a repeat.

Dubois, just 21, engaged in a shootout back in April against the then 14-1 Ghanaian Richard Lartey at Wembley. The hooks were winging in from all angles before Dubois stopped the dangerous Lartey in the fourth round.

But the executor of 10 KOs from his 11 professional fights proved that he can take a shot himself and he now faces the challenge of taking on Nathan Gorman for the British heavyweight title at the o2 Arena on July 13.

Looking back on his war at Wembley, Dubois is unfazed over the fact he tasted leather for pretty much the first time as a pro.

“Yeah, but it is a fight though and if you are not exactly sharp and on point in getting your head out of the way then you are going to get clipped,” he reasoned. “I got clipped, but no big deal, I got through it and came back firing on all cylinders.

“It made me that bit sharper so as not to get clipped again. It was a learning experience.”

The winner of five professional title belts already would not commit as to whether he will employ the same gung-ho approach to the job when he goes in with Gorman.

“Whatever my team suggest to me I will take it on-board. I will figure it out on the night, I will get a feel for him in the ring and once I know what he is about and what he is trying to do, I will deal with it.”

Tickets for 'Heavy Duty' featuring Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Heavyweight Title, plus Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings are on sale now.

