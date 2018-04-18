Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price ready for first six-round bout this Saturday

This Saturday, undefeated super flyweight, Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price (5-0, 5 KOs) of Sicklerville, New Jersey will take the next progression in his pro career, as he takes part in his first scheduled six-round bout when he battles Edson Eduardo Neri (2-2, 1 KO) of Mexico City at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.





The bout will be part of a big night of boxing that is headlined by a bout of former world champions Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas.

The 19 year-old Price has been training very hard, and is looking forward to his next step in his career.

I would like to first thank Yahuah, my Elohim for putting me in such a great position to showcase the talent he has given me. My entire team that is doing a phenomenal job. My promoters Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions. My management team Doc Nowicki, Dejuan Blake and David Price who is my dad/trainer/manager, plus my “Real Dyl” team Lake Tilghman and Will Sanders,” said Dylan Price.

“I am super excited to be on such an action packed card once again. I can’t wait to weigh in on Friday, and perform on Saturday. I have had a really good camp with some excellent sparring, and I’m looking forward to my first 6 round bout. Saturday night will be packed with some of the biggest stars in the business, and I’m looking to show that over the next few years I will belong in this company.





Price is managed by D and D Management and is promoted by Mayweather Promotions.