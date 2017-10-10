Dylan Price named Philly’s 2016 Amateur of the Year

Dylan Price, of Sicklerville, NJ, will be named the “2016 Amateur of the Year” at the Briscoe Awards on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia. Price won the US National Championships in Reno, Nevada and took home a Bronze Medal at the Youth World Championships, in St. Petersburg, Russia, both in 2016. His stellar year earned him bragging rights as the area’s top amateur.

Price recently turned professional, and will take home the final salutation for his fine amateur career on Sunday. Past winners of the award include Darmani Rock, Jaron Ennis, and Stephen Fulton, all currently unbeaten pros.





ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15 FROM 1-4 PM

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please call John DiSanto, 609-377-6413 / johndisanto@phillyboxinghistory.com.





