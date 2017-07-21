Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah signs with Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports promotions

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has signed Top Bantamweight Contender and 2012 Ghanaian Olympian Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah, (20-0-0, 18 KO’s) to an exclusive promotional contract, it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley and Micah’s co-manager’s Michael Amoo-Bediako of Streetwise Management of Essex, England and Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports Management of New Jersey in the United States.

(Photo Credit/Jim Fenwick)

A native of the boxing rich country of Ghana, the 25-year-old Micah is currently ranked #6 by the World Boxing Organization and #15 by the World Boxing Council. Fighting for the second time in London, England on November 12, 2016, the all-action Micah defeated Matthew Chanda over 12-rounds earning the vacant Commonwealth (British Empire) Bantamweight Title.





Most recently Micah stopped Jonathan Aguilar on March 11, 2017 at the legendary Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana winning the WBC International Bantamweight Title.

Stated Duke, “This is a dream come true for me and I am extremely happy to be fighting in the United States where everybody wants to fight. I want to thank my managers Michael Amoo-Bediako and Jacob Zwennes for all the hard work they have done in getting me this deal and I want to thank Real Deal Sports and Entertainment for putting their trust in me and signing me, I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

About the new signing Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield, co-owner of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment commented, “Duke is on the verge of being a world champion and we are proud to bring him to our company. We expect big things from him in the very near future.”

Continued Eric Bentley, COO of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment: “We’re excited to bring Duke and his team to the U.S. and to start developing him into a global star. We’re thankful to his managers Michael Amoo-Bediako and Jacob Zwennes for having the confidence in Real Deal Sports & Entertainment to work with him and brings him to the next level.”





Said Amoo-Bediako, “Eric Bentley of Real Deal Sports and Entertainment and our management team have been speaking for a while now in regards to Duke Micah. We are both on the same page and have very similar ideas for Duke and his future.”

“It has always been our intention to get our boxers to the United States as this is where stars are made. Real Deal Sports and Entertainment fit the bill as they are a very hands on unit and look to be involved in every aspect of the boxer’s development which is rare but they strike us as very professional in that aspect.”

Prior to turning professional in November 2012, Micah competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London representing Ghana losing in the second round to Ireland’s Michael Conlan.

Details of Micah’s United States debut under the Real Deal Promotions banner will be announced shortly.