Gorman: Dubois Not The Force People Think He Is

NATHAN GORMAN HAS thrown doubt on the reputation of Daniel Dubois as a concussive puncher.





The feuding pair will meet with the British heavyweight title at stake at the o2 Arena on July 13 and most pundits would probably predict any KO finish to be in favour of Dubois.

The young Londoner has wowed the crowds since turning professional in April 2017 and subsequently employed his apparent bludgeoning power to stop 10 of his 11 opponents so far.

Gorman, who knows his forthcoming foe well from their Team GB amateur days, reckons Dubois doesn’t carry the force people believe.





“Yes, I’ve shared the ring with him on numerous occasions,” reflected the 22-year-old pupil of Ricky Hatton. “Yes, it was three or four years ago, but unless he has developed monstrous, monstrous power then nothing really can trouble me.”

Not that Gorman intends to test out his theory regarding the power of Dubois.

“People have yet to see how tough I am,” he added. “I am a very tough man, but there are no awards for being a tough man in boxing, is there? So I will avoid those punches.”

Strictly Come Boxing For Dubois

DANIEL DUBOIS IS well aware that he has been viewed as the silent partner when it came to calling out for a fight against Nathan Gorman.

Gorman has been vocal in expressing a desire for the fight pretty much since his former Team GB teammate and rival burst onto the professional scene, notched up 10 KOs from his 11 fights and won five title belts along the way.

Dubois, with his typical reserve, has kept his counsel, got on with his job and bashed up everyone who has been put in front of him.

That is not to say he did not want the fight and he has proved as much by signing up for a shot at the British heavyweight title against Gorman at the o2 Arena on July 13.

Dubois is ready to dance and firmly believes it will be him calling the tune when the two top young heavies meet under the lights in London.

“We’re fighters and we need each other, we need dance partners,” reflected the 21-year-old. “This is the next one so let’s get it on.”

It was thought this spicy showdown wouldn’t come about until much later in the year, especially when Dubois was put forward to fight Joe Joyce for the Lonsdale belt.

Joyce is now attending to alternative business and Dubois certainly has no issue with it being brought forward.

“Yes, very happy,” he stated. “I think it is just right and the right fight to make. It is perfect for my style and I want to get it on, I really want to get this fight on and I am looking forward to it.

“It is exciting for me and, with the mood I am going to be in on fight night, I can’t wait.”

