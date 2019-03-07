Dubois wants to KO Nathan Gorman

DANIEL DUBOIS HAS thrown down the gauntlet to Nathan Gorman by stating he will win by knockout against his heavyweight rival should a fight between the pair be finalised for later this year.





The pair’s promoter, Frank Warren, revealed earlier this week his intention to put the young heavies in together after a period of time where both are kept busy and public demand for the match increases.

Gorman has been the more pro-active in calling for the collision in interviews and across social media, while the more reserved Dubois has, for the most part, kept his counsel and simply pointed out that he will fight whoever is put in front of him.

The Londoner, who takes on former Gorman opponent Razvan Cojanu at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, has now broken his silence on the subject and expressed a huge willingness on his part for the young heavyweight showdown to be made.





The fact that the Nantwich man is well ahead on points in the talking stakes has made no impact on the 21-year-old.

“Not really, it is boxing and I don’t get ramped up about stuff like that,” Dubois told Steve Lillis on The Boxing Podcast. “I have no emotion at all about it and we just have to wait and see.

“I am relishing that fight and I will take him on at any time. There is a time on it now so we can look forward to that.

“I definitely want it if we can make it this year,” Dubois insisted, before responding to a question on the likely outcome.

“A knockout win for me.”

Daniel Dubois v Razvan Cojanu and Anthony Yarde defending his WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title against Travis Reeves tops a huge night of boxing at the Royal Albert Hall that also includes the British middleweight title clash between Liam Williams and Joe Mullender, while British welterweight champion Johnny Garton makes a first defence of his belt against the Welshman Chris Jenkins. Unbeaten featherweight Lucien Reid takes on his toughest test to date against Birmingham's Indi Sangha. Unbeaten prospects Hamza Sheeraz, Denzel Bentley, Jake Pettitt, James Branch jr and Harvey Horn also feature on the show.

DANIEL DUBOIS insists the time is getting closer for a showdown with arch domestic rival, Nathan Gorman.

A mouthwatering clash between two of the best heavyweight prospects in the world is one to look forward to.

Gorman’s trainer Ricky Hatton revealed earlier this week that his man is desperate to face his former sparring partner and GB amateur team-mate.

Dubois who has won all nine professional fights, eight by KO, is also keen adding: “Me and Gorman is a good a fight and I want to have that fight when the time is right.

“A few fights down the line we can have that fight, definitely. It sounds a great fight.

“I haven’t been keeping up with what he is saying about us fighting, but it seems the case is that he is talking it up.”

Hatton hoped that Dubois would be ringside at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday (October 20) to see unbeaten Gorman bid for his 14th consecutive professional win.

Instead Dubois will be tuned into BT Sport watching his biggest rival, right now.

The Londoner who is back in the gym on Monday following his win over Kevin Johnson earlier this month said: “I am having some time off just chilling at home.

“I will watch Gorman’s fight at home on Saturday night.”

Dubois was taken the distance for the first time in his career by former world title challenger Johnson in a great learning fight in Leicester against the American survivor.

“I was prepared for ten rounds and that is in the bank. It is another box ticked,” said 21-year-old Dubois

“I have done it. It is gruelling doing ten rounds and now we move on.

“I have just got to improve. There are things to work on when I go back in the gym and I also have to work on strategy.

“The biggest thing I learnt from the Johnson was that I have to stay focused for the whole round and be prepared for anything. He gave me a good workout.

“I could have been more focused and on it, but I never really switched off.”