DTLA FIGHTS @ EXCHANGE L.A. RETURNS ON JUNE 22

DTLA FIGHTS is back on Thursday June 22, 2017. Living up to Downtown L.A.’s diverse cultural setting, the DTLA FIGHTS show continues to bring together Generation X and Y and ANY other fight fans interested in seeing the city’s most exciting local boxing prospects in the intimate setting of Downtown L.A.’s hottest nightclub.

Another capacity crowd is expected for DTLA FIGHTS with undefeated female boxing senation Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (8-0) scheduled in an 8 round bout. Being the former home of the L.A. and Pacific Stock Exchange, Exchange L.A. is an appropriate venue for Estrada’s next bout as her stock in boxing circles is definitely trending upwards. As Women’s boxing becomes increasingly more popular and relevant, East L.A.’s Estrada has set out to become the torchbearer for her sport. Previously exciting local fans at The Forum and fans all over the world on HBO as the featured undercard fighter for Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Roman “Chocalito” Gonzalez, Estrada will look to improve on her perfect pro record on June 22nd and come one step closer to her World Title aspirations.

A familiar face will also be featured on the next DTLA FIGHTS show as one of the most talked about prospects from the San Fernando Valley, Jessy “El Mago” Martinez (6-0) will get back on the 101 Freeway for another appearance at DTLA FIGHTS. In his last bout at DTLA FIGHTS in December, Martinez made a huge statement on the progression of his career when he left his opponent Taif Harris in a crumpled heap in less than a round. Martinez followed up his 1st KO of Harris with another 1st round KO of Somber Martin in April. Will El Mago make it a hat trick of 1st round KOs on June 22nd?





Also scheduled to appear on the next DTLA Fights:

Zachary Wohlman

Kareem Hackett

Bryan Flores

Mickey Alcantar

Christian Robles

Garrity McOsker

Ruben Campos

Kevin Vasquez

Jaber Zayani

Derion Chapman

Paul Huguez

And More…

Tickets to DTLA FIGHTS are available online at www.DTLAFights.com and will be available at the EXCHANGE L.A. Box Office.

Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 6:30pm.





All bouts are subject to change.