S-Jam Boxing Partners With Behind The Gloves

S-JAM Boxing is delighted to announce a partnership with leading boxing media outlet Behind The Gloves.

Founded in 2017 by Sam Jones and Adam Morallee, management agency S-JAM Boxing has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, representing a number of elite fighters such as Joe Joyce, Lerrone Richards, Kody Davies, Florian Marku, Guido Vianello, John Hedges and Johnny Fisher.

They will now join forces with another highly-respected brand in Behind The Gloves, who are one of the biggest boxing media outlets in the world, with over 100 million views, and 226,000 subscribers on YouTube since being founded by Michelle Joy Phelps.

The two parties are proud to be working with each other, and are extremely excited about what the future now holds.

“We are delighted to partner with BTG. Michelle has worked tirelessly with her team to create engaging content over many years on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Sam Jones of S-JAM Boxing.

“In a really crowded market, BTG is a stand out performer. We hope our support can ensure that BTG goes from strength to strength, and allows our brand and our elite stable to develop further with greater recognition and fan following.”

“I’m really excited for Behind The Gloves to be teaming up with S-JAM Boxing,” added Michelle Joy Phelps, founder of Behind The Gloves.

“They are a leading management agency who are thriving in the industry working with elite level fighters in both the USA and UK.

“Together we hope to add more exposure with our viewership to the team and the sport of boxing as a whole. Good things are in motion and I’m looking forward to 2021.”