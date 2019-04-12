Double V Boxing Management signs Ed Paredes and Larry Fryers

Newly established Double V Boxing Management is proud to announce the signing of welterweight contender Ed “The Lion” Paredes.





Paredes, fighting out of Miami, FL, boasts a professional record of 38-8-1, 25 KOs and will immediately return to the ring on April 27, 2019 in the Dominican Republic. Paredes reunites with former Cuban National Team coach Jorge Rubio. The duo was a perfect 13-0 and both are excited to re-start their winning ways. The former #3 ranked world contender in the WBC at 147 is looking forward to a busy 2019, where he hopes to land a major fight against one of the division’s best.

“I’m very excited to work with Double V Boxing Management,” said Paredes. “With Vinny, Vic, and Jorge by my side I am fully confident they can get me back to the big stage. I understand this is my last run, and I will make the best of it. A world title fight is the goal and now I have the right team to make it happen.”

Double V Boxing Management is the union of established boxing manager Vincent Scolpino (VMS Management, Inc.) and attorney Victor Wainstein. Scolpino is best known for managing former world champions Joshua Clottey, Joseph Agbeko, and Alejendro Berrio, as well as numerous world ranked contenders, while Wainstein previously represented 2008 Olympians Tureano Johnson and Azea Augustama.

“I was introduced to Vic by veteran matchmaker Zac Pomilio, and immediately my wheels started spinning on how we could put something together,” said Scolpino. “Quickly we realized we were on the same page and Double V Boxing Management was created. With Vic’s legal and boxing background combined with my experience, we have a great team to bring our fighters to the top.”

“I have been looking for the right opportunity to get back into boxing and when I was introduced to Vinny, I knew it was the perfect fit,” said Wainstein. “We are ready to get started, and I believe we have the solid foundation to assist our fighters in all of their career goals.”

Together, they are confident that Double V can become a major force in the boxing industry, providing highly experienced managerial and legal representation for its clients.

Double V Boxing Management has also recently signed super lightweight “Lethal” Larry Fryers and has quickly secured a spot for Fryers on a major card. Fryers, fighting out of Yonkers, NY by way of Clones, Ireland, will be fighting on April 20, 2019 at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of the ESPN PPV show headlined by Terrance Crawford vs Amir Khan. Fryers is expecting a huge Irish turnout from his loyal New York fan base and promises an explosive performance.

Interested boxers, trainers, and advisors can contact Vinny Scolpino at (201) 394-5026 or Victor Wainstein at (305) 308-4238 to find out more about Double V Boxing Management and all potential management opportunities.