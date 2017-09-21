Dorticos-Kudryashov battle this Saturday in WBSS

Quarterfinals action in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament continues this Saturday when World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World Champion Yunier “The KO Doctor” Doriticos takes on challenger Dmitry “The Russian Hammer” Kudryashovin the 12-round main event, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Dorticos puts his undefeated record on the line against the WBA No. 6-rated Kudryashov, who is from Volgodonsk, Russia. The “Dorticos vs. Kudryashov” card scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Super Channel.

Cuban-born Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), fighting out of Miami, has not fought since May 20, 2016, when he knocked out former (interim) world champion Youri Kalenga (22-2) in the 10th round of their title fight in Paris, to capture the interim WBA 200-pound division championship. The 31-year-old Dorticos, who reportedly had 257 amateur bouts, has also defeated notables such as world title challengers Fulgencio Zuniga, Edison Miranda and Epifanio Mendoza.

“I’m proud to attend a tournament where Muhammad Ali’s name is on the trophy and I’m looking forward to proving that I’m the best cruiserweight in the world,” Dorticos said. I am also happy that this bout is in the United States, which I now consider my country. I am sure that on September 23rd, I will be victorious.

Kudryashov (21-1, 20 KOs), 31, the vacant WBC Silver cruiserweight title last December, stopping former world title challenger Santander Silgado (27-3) in the opening round, and he successfully defended his crown this past June, avenging his only pro loss to Olanrewaju Durodola (25-3), in a rematch, by way of a fifth-round stoppage this past June in Russia.

During his outstanding six-year pro career, Kudryashov has defeated the likes of former world title challenger and world champion, respectively, Franciso Palacios (23-2) and Juan Carlos Gomez (55-3), both by first-round knockout.

“I can’t wait for this fight to take place,” Kudryashov commented. “One thing is for sure – the crowd in San Antonio gets an explosive affair that doesn’t go the distance!

“I think it’s amazing that this tournament only contains the best of the best, all four reigning cruiserweight champions. I have respect for Dorticos and the other participants, but they will also respect my hammer because it will bring me all four titles and the Muhammad Ali Trophy”

Based on their pro records, Dorticos vs. Kudryashov certainly doesn’t figure to go the full distance. Dorticos has stopped 20 of 21 opponents, while Kudryashov has knocked out all 21 of the opponents he’s defeated.

The inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series features two weight classes (cruiserweight & super middleweight), 16 fighters, and a total of 14 main events. An expert panel invited the world’s best boxers to compete, namely the top 15-ranked fighters of the four major federations: WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. In each weight class, eight boxers will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with four quarterfinals (September & October 2017), two semifinals (January & February 2018) and one championship final (May 2018).

World Boxing Super Series is a new revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament featuring the world`s best boxers and a total of $50 million in prize money. The knockout format of the competition will see the best boxers ultimately compete for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, the greatest prize in boxing. The tournament is organized by newly-founded Comosa AG, a Swiss-registered company with principal owners Highlight Event & Entertainment, Modern Times Group and Team Sauerland. Comosa AG is working in partnership with boxers, promoters and managers around the world, and in alignment with the four major world boxing federations, to create a new global platform for the sport.

Five exciting bouts on the “Dorticos vs. Kudryashov” card, promoted by Ringstar Sports, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

In the 12-round co-feature, Puerto Rican cruiserweight Keith “Machine Gun” Tapia (17-1, 11 KOs) faces former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Lateef “Power” Kayode (21-1, 16 KOs), fighting out of Hollywood, CA by way of Nigeria.

Also airing live on Super Channel is a 10-round bout for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver featherweight title between seven-time, four-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (37-024 KOs), fighting out of California by way of the Philippines, and Mexican veteran Ruben Garcia “El Tibio” Hernandez (22-2-1, 9 KOs). Lithuanian welterweight Dimanatas Stanionis (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Mexico-native Oscar Valenzuela (9-2-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout, while San Antonio middleweight Daniel Baiz (9-1, 5 KOs) faces Cuban Yunier Calzada (6-1-1, 1 KO) in the four-round television opener.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

