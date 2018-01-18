Donnie Nietes faces Juan Carlos Reveco on SuperFly 2 on Feb.24

With the extraordinary fan and media interest from the previously announced fights for SUPERFLY 2, another excellent world title bout has been added which will open the HBO Boxing After Dark® telecast. Fighting Pride of the Philippines and four-time world champion DONNIE NIETES, (40-1-4, 22 KO’s) will make the first defense of his IBF Flyweight World Title over 12-rounds against three-time former world champion JUAN CARLOS REVECO, (39-3-0, 19 KO’s) from Las Heras, Argentina. The triple header takes place Saturday, February 24 from The Forum in Los Angeles and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

“Fighting in Los Angeles for the third time in front of the great Filipino fans along with fighting on HBO is a great honor for me, said Nietes. “I know how tough Reveco is but I’ll be well prepared to defend my title on Saturday, February 24.”





“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to finally fight in the United States and against a great champion in Donnie Nietes,” said Reveco. “I know there will be a huge amount of Argentinian fans at the Forum for the fight and I look forward to winning the IBF Flyweight World Title in front of them.”

“We’re very proud to add one of the Philippines’ longest standing warriors and four-time world champion Donnie Nietes to this tremendous event as he defends his world title against three-time world champion Juan Carlos Reveco at the Forum on Saturday, February 24 and live on HBO,” said TOM LOEFFLER of 360 Boxing Promotions.

“In the last couple of years Nietes has looked very impressive headlining events in Los Angeles and we look forward to a huge turnout of local Filipino boxing fans for this world title defense against the upset minded Reveco who is seeking his fourth world title.”

“With the four outstanding fights now announced for SUPERFLY 2, three of them being world title fights, this clearly sets the standard for boxing events providing quality to fans in 2018. All eight of these fighters are in the top ten in their respective weight classes.”

Most recently Nietes won the vacant IBF Flyweight World Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Komgrich Nantapech on April 29, 2017, in Cebu City, Philippines.





Prior to that, Nietes won the WBO Junior Flyweight World Title against Juan Alejo on October 17, 2015 at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California and followed up at the same venue by defeating Edgar Sosa on September 24, 2016, winning both bouts by dominant unanimous decision.

Nietes is undefeated dating back to September 2004.

Reveco’s most recent victory also came against Komgrich Nantapech on September 8, 2017, winning by 12-round unanimous decision in Argentina.

In two of his most recent and memorable bouts, Reveco traveled to Osaka, Japan, coming up just short both times against WBA Flyweight World Champion Kazuto Ioka in 2015.





Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Reveco who has fought mostly in Argentina and Japan throughout his illustrious career, will be fighting in the United States for the first time.

Tickets for SUPERFLY 2, priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30 are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster (Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000) and the Forum Box Office. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305.

SUPERFLY 2 is headlined by WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title over 12-rounds for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger JUAN FRANCISCO “El Gallo” ESTRADA, (36-2, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico.

Co-featured on the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, CARLOS “Principe” CUADRAS, (36-2-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City, MX facing hard-hitting, two-time world title challenger MC WILLIAMS ARROYO, (16-3, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in an outstanding ten round super flyweight clash.

Featured on the international telecast portion of SUPERFLY 2, four-time world champion in two divisions and #2 ranked BRIAN “The Hawaiian Punch” VILORIA, (38-5, 22 KO’s) of Los Angeles, CA via Waipahu, Hawaii will challenge undefeated and #1 ranked ARTEM DALAKIAN, (15-0, 11 KO’s), of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine for the vacant WBA Flyweight World Title

SUPERFLY 2 is presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions in association with Nakornluong Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Cuadras vs. Arroyo is presented in association with Promociones del Pueblo and PR Best Boxing. Viloria vs. Dalakian is presented in association with Teiken Promotions. Nietes vs. Reveco is presented in association with ALA Promotions and OR Promotions.

Additional information on this tremendous night of world class professional boxing will be announced shortly.