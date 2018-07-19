Donnelly & McComb to debut on huge Windsor Park show

Elite amateurs Steven Donnelly and Sean McComb will begin their professional careers on the ground-breaking Windsor Park card in Belfast on August 18.





Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Donnelly debuts at light-middleweight while former Northern Ireland captain McComb is handed a chance to shine in his hometown; the pair joining the likes of Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes on a spectacular show.

Donnelly said: “It’s great. I just can’t wait. You want a big stage to make your debut on and this time last year, it’s strange to think I was ready to give it all up! Now I’ve trained hard and it’s a huge pro debut on the table.

“Belfast is definitely turning into the fight capital of Europe. You’ve all the talented fighters turning pro and MTK Global are making the moves. I just can’t wait to get in there and start showing what I can do.

“Michael Conlan’s homecoming was a great atmosphere but Windsor Park holds many more than The SSE Arena and will be packed to the rafters. It’s just a great occasion and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”





McComb said: “I’m eager to fight at Windsor Park. I know it can be a bad thing that you try and push it too hard to look good. I’ll be completely relaxed and I won’t be looking for a knockout.

“A lot of people have a lot of time for me in Belfast because I’m a genuine guy. I just get on and don’t call people out or have an ego about me. I get on well with everyone. I’m expecting a good atmosphere.

“It’s massive to be part of something like this on your debut. There are so many great fighters – Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury, Paddy Barnes and loads more – and they’re all on the same bill. It’s huge to be on this card and I’m proud.”

