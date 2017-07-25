Donaire inks with Ringstar Sports

Four-division world champion Nonito Donaire will join forces with Ringstar Sports as the international boxing star attempts to add another world championship to an already illustrious list of career accomplishments.

“Exploring what was out there in the new landscape of boxing was unnerving and exciting at the same time,” said Nonito Donaire, “I have known Richard for many years and have always respected what he has been able to do for the fighters he promotes. At this point in my career I want the biggest fights possible and Richard’s track record to deliver them speaks for itself. The thought of the mega-fights against the likes of Mares, Santa Cruz, Selby or Frampton gets my blood boiling. The next chapter of my career is starting now and I am excited to say that it is with Ringstar! I am grateful to my fans and team for their continued support!”

“Nonito is one of the modern day legends of our sport,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “One of these rare fighters that always delivers and always knows how to entertain! I am convinced that he will again become one of the pound for pound best fighters in the world. No doubt about it! I want to thank his wife and manager, Rachel Donaire as well for the trust she places in me. We can’t wait to get going!”





Born in the Philippines and living in California, Donaire burst onto the scene in 2007 after a stellar amateur career when he stopped previously unbeaten Vic Darchinyan in the fifth round to capture a flyweight world title. Donaire would defend the title with three more knockouts before he moved up to bantamweight and defeated unified champion Fernando Montiel in 2011 to becoming a two-division world champion.

Donaire’s next challenge came at super bantamweight as he made it 27 consecutive victories by knocking down and defeating Wilfredo Vazquez Jr. in 2012 to become a champion at 122-pounds. A banner year for Donaire continued with a title-unifying victory over Jeffrey Mathebula and knockouts over Jorge Arce and Toshiaki Nishioka. After the impressive run Donaire was recognized as the 2012 Fighter of the Year by the BWAA, ESPN and Ring Magazine.

A loss to Guillermo Rigondeaux ended a 30-fight win streak for Donaire, but he continued to add to his resume as he won a world title in a fourth weight class by winning a featherweight championship via technical decision over Simpiwe Vetyeka in 2014.

Another world title was added to Donaire’s ever-growing trophy case in 2015 when he defeated Cesar Juarez to capture a world title at super bantamweight. He defended the title successfully in the Philippines before losing a close decision to unbeaten Jessie Magdaleno last November.





Donaire, who is currently training in Japan, will be returning to the ring in September. Further details will be communicated as they become available