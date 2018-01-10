Don Charles’ Son Turns Pro At Heavyweight

Leading trainer Don Charles is delighted to announce that his son 25 year old George Chidi Fox is turning professional as a Heavyweight and will make his debut in May 2018.

Fox who boxed as a successful amateur at IQ Boxing in North West London has signed a three year managerial contract with Steve Goodwin of Goodwin boxing as is looking to make major strides.





“I have wanted a new Heavyweight star in the gym to follow in the footsteps of Dereck Chisora and what better to have one who is your own flesh and blood” Charles said “However not only that he has everything that a professional heavyweight will need, height, fast hands, power and immense skill. There is no doubt that I believe my Son will go onto win a world title and we have the best manager in the UK behind us.”

Steve Goodwin said of his latest acquisition “I have been waiting for George to turn over for the last year or two. Xavier Miller who looked after him as an amateur raves about him and Don feels he can go all the way.

Goodwin Boxing is all about taking talent all the way towards major titles and with George we have another who will achieve this.”