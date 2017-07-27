Domonique Dolton vs. Antonio Chaves Fernandez on Aug.4

Detroit-based super welterweight contender Domonique Dolton is eager to return to action next weekend and get back in the mix.

Dolton (17-1-1, 9 KOs) hasn’t fought in 10 months and hasn’t fought in his home state in nearly seven years, but says manager David Segura, and new trainer Jonathan Banks have him at an all-new level of skill and fitness and ready for the world’s best.

He will take on Brockton, Massachusetts, veteran Antonio Chaves Fernandez in a six-round fight on the undercard of Salita Promotions’ “BATTLE OF THE BEST” event on Friday, August 4, at the MGM Grand Detroit.





In the night’s main event, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (3-0, 1 KO) will fight for her first world championship against reigning WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) of Germany, live on ShoBox: The New Generation (10:30 p.m. ET/PT).

In the evening’s co-main event, junior welterweight KO artist Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) will collide with fellow undefeated prospect Sonny “Pretty Boi” Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-round “Someone’s 0 Must Go” showdown at MGM Grand Detroit and live on.

To open the telecast, undefeated world-ranked super bantamweight Vladimir Tikhonov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Russia will face Texas slugger Jesse Angel Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs) over eight tough rounds between southpaws.

Tickets for the event promoted by Salita Promotions are on sale now and are priced at $350, $250, $125 and $60. They will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.





“I feel really strong,” said Dolton. “I have been sparring with some of the top fighters in Detroit and I have one of the top trainers in the game working with me now, Johnathan Banks. I have all the right people supporting me. I also have one of the top business leaders locally and nationally, David Segura backing me. The sky is the limit.”

Dolton says although he’s been out of the ring, he hasn’t been inactive and the results will be apparent in his upcoming performances.

“I have been working on my craft, putting time into the gym. I am at a next level in my career now. I learned from the past and I’m ready to use my skills and experiences to showcase a level of boxing that true fight fans want to see: speed, power, and footwork that has taken me a lifetime to develop. My speed and strength are there and I will showcase this when I am under the lights on August 4.”

Manager Segura says he’s happy Dolton is part of the resurgence of professional boxing in Detroit.

“As a long-time Detroit business leader, I continue to look for ways to invest in the excitement that is transforming our city. Domonique Dolton is a world-class fighter that the City of Detroit is going to be proud of what he will achieve both in and out of the ring. His foundation was set many years ago under the tutelage of the late Emanuel Steward. We have high aspirations and expectations of the next level Domonique Dolton and it begins on Friday Aug 4th, 2017 at the MGM Detroit. Salita promotions has put together a great card and it will be an historic night in Detroit boxing.”

Even promoter Dmitriy Salita says he’s happy to see Dolton looking sharp and ready to return to battle. “Dominique is a product of the Kronk Boxing Gym and Detroit’s great history of fighters. I am happy that he will have an opportunity to showcase his skills in front of his hometown crowd.”

Better than ever and ready for the world, Domonique Dolton says he’s ready to fulfill the enormous potential attached to his name for many years.

“I will be fighting against a top-ranked contender within the next 12 months. I am going to get very active and create a lot of excitement here in Detroit and for my fans worldwide, as they see me build momentum toward the ultimate goal of being a world champion.”