Dominic Wade to fight on May 18 in Washington, DC

After a successful inaugural 1st show in December, Tricky Entertainment will be bringing the best and most entertaining fight card in Washington D.C on Saturday May 18th at The ESA-Entertainment & Sports Arena.





In the main event, former world title challenger Dominic Wade will take part in a super middleweight bout for IBO and WBC Regional titles.

Wade of Largo, Maryland has a record of 20-1 with 14 knockouts. Wade, 28, is a 10 year-professional who vaulted up the middleweight rankings with wins over Chris Davis (3-0), Michael Faulk (2-0), Grover Young (4-0), Nick Brinson (16-1-2) and former world champion Sam Soliman.

After challenging world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Wade took two-plus years off and has comeback with two knockout wins, with the latest being a 5th round stoppage over Josue Obando on February 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.





Fighting in the co-feature in an IBF Regional Title fight will be undefeated super featherweight Tiara Brown.

Brown of Washington, D.C. was recently named Washington, D.C. Police Officer of the year.

Brown, who has been a fixture in the beltway area, has built up a great reputation, and is coming off a 4th round stoppage over Dahiana Santana on December 8th in Bowie, Maryland.

Also on the card will be local favorites, super lightweight Antonio Magruder (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C.; undefeated cruiserweight Sam Crossed (8-0, 5 KOs) of Greenbelt, Maryland; welterweight David Grayton (15-3-1, 11 KO’s) of Washington, D.C.; super lightweight Patrick Harris (15-0, 8 KOs) of Hyattsville, Maryland; featherweight Jordan White (7-1, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C. ad pro debuting lightweight and Taurean Venable of Washington, D.C.

More fighters and the full card will be announced shortly.

Tickets are priced at $150 for Platinum Ringside, $100 for Gold Floor Seats and $50 for General Admission, and are available beginning TODAY.

1st Responders will receive discounted tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com

**More fights to be added!**

*Bouts may change. All Sales Final. No refunds*

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Fights start at 6:30 pm

For more information, call the hotline at 202.596.7692 or email trickyentertainment@gmail.com