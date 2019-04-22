Dominic Wade, Thomas Mattice and Roney Hines in action next month

Three members of the GH3 Promotional stable will be back in action next month as super middleweight Dominic Wade, lightweight Thomas Mattice and heavyweight Roney Hines will be back in action.





On May 18th, former middleweight world title challenger Wade will take on Nick Brinson in a ten-round bout for the IBO International title at the ESA Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Wade and Brinson met five years-ago for which Wade took a close unanimous decision.

A week earlier on May 11th at The Agora Theater and Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio, lightweight Thomas Mattice battles Angel Sarinana, and former National Golden Gloves champion and undefeated heavyweight Roney Hines takes on an opponent to be named in a four-round bout.





Wade of Largo, Maryland has a record of 20-1 with 14 knockouts. Wade, 28, is a 10 year-professional who vaulted up the middleweight rankings with wins over Chris Davis (3-0), Michael Faulk (2-0), Grover Young (4-0), Nick Brinson (16-1-2) and former world champion Sam Soliman.

After challenging world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Wade took two-plus years off, and has comeback with two knockout wins, with the latest being a 5th round stoppage over Josue Obando on February 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brinson of Geneva, New York has a record of 19-4-2 with nine knockouts.

The 31 year-old Brinson is an eleven year-pro who has faced quality opposition.

Brinson has wins over Markus Williams (2-0 & 10-2) & Jorge Melendez (26-2-1)

Brinson has won two in a row, and is coming off a 6th round stoppage over Jaime Barboza on June 9th in Verona, New York.

Mattice will be returning to his home of Cleveland, Ohio.

The 28 year-old Mattice has a record of 13-1-1 with 10 knockouts.

Mattice has wins over Robert O’Quinn (4-0), Eliseo Cruz Sesma (9-2-1), Rolando Chinea (15-1-1) and Zhora Hamazaryan (9-0). Mattice is coming off his lone defeat as he dropped a bout to undefeated Will Madera on February 1st in Rochester, New York.

Sarinana of Durango, Mexico has a record of 10-7-2 with four knockouts.

The capable Sarinana has wins over Dimash Niyazov (13-0-3) and former world title challenger Cosme Rivera.

Hines, also from Cleveland was the 2018 National Golden Gloves champion, and has raced out to a perfect mark of 5-0 with five 1st round stoppages.