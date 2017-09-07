Dominic Felix: Friday Night Lights

Northampton boxer Dominic Felix admits it’s ‘now or never’ as he adjusts to life as a pro at the age of 37.

The former white collar veteran turned over earlier this year with a winning debut against tough Mitch Mitchell and is excited about the prospect of kicking on in the professional ranks.





Although at 37 time isn’t necessarily on his side, Felix is adamant that age is just a number.

Felix told BCB Promotions: “I’ve turned professional while I can, and while I’m still as fit as anyone else. I’m outworking 19 year olds in the gym so it was a case of “now or never”, to an extent.

“The reason this is the right time is because I’ve now got the self-belief. I got used to nobody believing in me and I used to listen to that negative stuff too much.

“But forget them. My son believes in me, so I have to as well.”





Felix, who makes his second paid outing on BCB Promotions’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ at the deco in his hometown later this month added: “In terms of my age then yes, in theory, it’s late to turn pro.

“But I’ve always been an athlete and I’ve always been in the top 10% in whatever I’ve done, whether it’s crossfit, general fitness, etc. I’m not saying I was a brilliant football or rugby player but I’ve always been fit.

“Just look at Bernard Hopkins and how he used his experience. It’s about intelligence.”

Joining him on the Deco bill on Friday, 29th September is a host of local talent, all boxing on their own turf with the exception of Connor Parker, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire.

Dominic’s brother, Curtis Felix, is also in action alongside Nathan Reeve, Drew Brown and Jamie Spence

Tickets for ‘Friday Night Lights’ are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07909 442 443.

Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at The Deco Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE.