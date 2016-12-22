Dolores Gallo RIP: “A Woman of Great Strength and Courage”

By John Cirillo

‎‎‎Dolores Gallo, wife of the late, legendary New York Daily News sports cartoonist Bill Gallo, and mother of former New York Post executive sports editor Greg Gallo, passed away (today) Wednesday (December 21) at Calvary Hospital. She was 89.





Mrs. Gallo, a former Conover model in her youth, is survived by her two sons, Greg and Bill, four granddaughters Stephanie, Amy, Marianna and Isabella, and two great granddaughters, Alexa and Hazel.

A wake will be held at Fred H. McGrath Funeral Home in Bronxville, New York, on Friday between 4-7 p.m. She will be buried next to her husband at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York, on Saturday.

Mrs. Gallo was “a woman of great strength and courage who never gave up the fight. She was tough. She was stubborn. She was prideful, and she was loved dearly by her family for her elegant and classy manner and her biting wit,” said her son Greg.

Greg’s email is [email protected]