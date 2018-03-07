Dmytro Mytrofanov faces Vladimir Hernandez on 4/14

On Saturday, April 14, Chicago’s newest promoter, Andrew Sobko, CEO of Natex Boxing Promotions, will return to the Midwest Conference Center in Northlake, Illinois, for his next installment of “The Chicago Rumble.”

A night of action-packed professional boxing featuring local and international talent in competitive match-ups, the night’s main event will pit Oxnard, California’s (via Chernigov, Ukraine) undefeated dynamo, and 2016 Olympian, Dmytro Mytrofanov (2-0, 1 KO) taking on dangerous Mexican spoiler Vladimir “24K” Hernandez (10-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight showdown.





In the night’s six-round light heavyweight co-main event, undefeated Rustam Tulaganov (1-0) of Oxnard, California (via Tashkent, Uzbekistan) will face capable Chicago-based slugger Martez McGregor (5-1, 4 KOs).

Tickets for “The Chicago Rumble” are priced at General Admission $50.00, Seating ROW 1 $150.00 and Seating ROW 2-3 $90.00. VIP Tables are available for $159 per seat, and Gold VIP Tables at $249.00 per seat. Both include private seating and bar access. They are available for purchase online at natexboxing.com or at the door on fight night.

In addition to his Olympic appearance two years ago, 28-year-old Mytrofanov, won Ukrainian national amateur titles in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medal at the 2011 European Championships. He turned professional late last year and now trains at Oxnard’s Boxing Laboratory (formerly Robert Garcia Boxing Academy) under former Robert Garcia protegee Marco Contreras.

Denver (via Mexico’s) Hernandez is no easy challenge for any fighter, especially one with just two pro fights. In just the past year, Hernandez slapped highly rated prospect Danny Valdivia with his first two career losses (now 14-2) via deserved decisions.





“I’m very happy to be going back to Chicago to fight,” said Mytrofanov. “I’ve been training very hard for this fight in Oxnard for the last weight weeks with world-class sparring partners. I’m in terrific shape and looking forward to a great win. I don’t know much about my opponent, but I will make adjustments in the ring because I’m ready for anything anyone brings.”

I’m very excited about this show,” said promoter Andrew Sobko. I have been following boxing since my father was a Ukrainian boxing champion. I grew up in the boxing industry. I am honored to be able to bring this great event to the boxing-rich city of Chicago and its great fans. My matchmaker, Jerry Alfano, is doing a wonderful job of making sure every fight will be an action-packed war.”

The terrific undercard will be announced shortly.

On fight night, the action starts at 6 pm. The Midwest Conference Center is located at 401 W Lake Street in Northlake, IL. For more information, visit natexboxing.com, Twitter: @natexboxing or visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/natexboxing.