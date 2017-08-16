Dmitry Kudryashov fights Yunier Dorticos on 9/23 at Alamodome

The quest for the World Boxing Super Series Muhammad Ali Trophy in the cruiserweight division comes to San Antonio, Texas on September 23 when Cuban WBA World Champion Yunier ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) faces Russian Dmitry ‘Russian Hammer’ Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs) in a quarter-final bout at the Alamodome.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series, are priced at $250, $175, $100, $50, and $30, and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.





“It’s a thrill to promote the first World Boxing Super Series fight in the United States,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “This is a first class event and I am proud to be working with the World Boxing Super Series to bring the best fighters in the world to the US. San Antonio is a boxing town and the Alamodome is the perfect place to kickoff the North American leg of the World Boxing Super Series.”

“We can’t wait to bring the Ali Trophy to San Antonio,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “This is a real boxing Mecca and the US will get their first taste of what this tournament is all about”

A full slate of undercard bouts will be announced soon.

“I’m proud to attend a tournament where Muhammad Ali’s name is on the trophy and I’m looking forward to proving that I’m the best cruiserweight in the world,” said 31-year-old Dorticos from Miami, Florida.





“I am also happy that this bout is in the United States, which I now consider my country. I am sure that on September 23rd, I will be victorious.”

There are two KO specialists, two effective hammers colliding when the World Boxing Super Series hits Texas.

“Kudryashov calls himself ‘Russian Hammer’, but do not forget that there is also a Cuban hammer in this fight. My nickname is ‘The KO Doctor’, and Kudryashov is my next patient.”

The Draft Gala in Monaco in July paved the way the clash of the KO kings between fourth-seeded Dorticos and unseeded Kudryashov.

“I can’t wait for this fight to take place. One thing is for sure – the crowd in San Antonio gets an explosive affair that doesn’t go the distance!” said 31-year-old Kudryashov from Volgodonsk in Russia.

“I think it’s amazing that this tournament only contains the best of the best, all four reigning cruiserweight champions. I have respect for Dorticos and the other participants, but they will also respect my hammer because it will bring me all four titles and the Muhammad Ali Trophy,” said Kudryashov.

