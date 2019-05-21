D’mitrius Ballard To Fight Elias Espadas on June 20 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night

Pugilistic fireworks will be on display at America’s playground as undefeated contender D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) will fight in a 10-round middleweight battle against experienced warrior Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs) in the main event of the June 20 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at Ocean Casino Resort/Ovation Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





Ballard is a 26-year-old middleweight contender who boasts a decorated amateur career, where he won several national championships. In 2013, the native of Temple Hills, Maryland began his professional career with a knockout victory against Kelly Henderson. Since then, Ballard has steadily moved up the rankings, taking on tough competitors such as Victor “Sina” Fonseca and Alan “Amenaza” Campa.

“I conditioned my mind resiliently to become a world champion,” said D’Mitrius Ballard. “I then trained my body to catch up. Now I am ready to face anyone who dares to challenge my mind.”

Espadas is a 28-year-old who is coming off a stoppage victory against Gabriel Lopez to capture a regional title. Before that, Espadas fought to a controversial unanimous decision loss against then-undefeated contender and Olympic Bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao in July 2018. The native of Yucatan, Mexico is eager to enter world title contention, but he’ll have to use his experience if he wants to hand Ballard his first loss.





“I’m very happy for this opportunity to participate in yet another Golden Boy card,” said Elias Espadas. “It’s a good thing that my promoter [A & T Promotions] and Golden Boy were able to come to an agreement. I know that this will be a complicated fight against an undefeated fighter. But I was made for big fights, and I plan to take advantage of it. With all due respect to my opponent, I will do everything to win.”

In the co-main event, Eddie “Eboy” Gomez (22-3, 12 KOs) of the Bronx, N.Y. will return in a 10-round welterweight fight against Saul “Navajo” Corral (29-13, 19 KOs), who is originally from Sonora, Mexico but fights out of Douglas, Arizona.

Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (24-2, 13 KOs) of Washington, D.C. will battle in an eight-round super lightweight clash.

Jaba Khositashvili (4-0, 2 KOs) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia will take on Gabriel Pham (10-1, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City, N.J. in a six-round super middleweight bout.

Dan Murray (4-2) of Lanoka Harbor, N.J. will fight in a four-round super lightweight clash.

George Rincon (6-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will participate in a six-round super lightweight fight.

Rishard Muhammad of Atlantic City, N.J. will make his professional debut in a four-round featherweight battle.

