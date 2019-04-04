Dina Thorslund vs. April Adams on June 22 in Denmark

Dina Thorslund (13-0, 6 KOs) will defend her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against mandatory challenger April ‘Armageddon’ Adams (11-1-1, 4 KOs) on June 22 at the Forum Horsens in Denmark.





The Danish star returns to action following a bloody battle with Alesia Graf on January 19 at the Struer Energi Park, which saw Thorslund retain her WBO title via unanimous decision despite suffering a nasty cut above her left eye.

Following in the footsteps of countryman Mikkel Kessler, Thorslund is currently Denmark’s only reigning World Champion, the first since the ‘Viking Warrior’ captured his fifth World title in 2012, and only the second female boxer in Danish history to have claimed World honours after Anita Christensen.

The 25 year-old must now put her title on the line against her mandatory challenger Adams, the WBO Asia Pacific Champion from Queensland, as World Championship boxing returns to Horsens for the first time since 2007.





“I’m looking forward to fighting in Horsens,” said Thorslund. “I know it’s a city with lots of boxing history, so I’m sure people are going to ready for some world class boxing on June 22. There will be a lot of fans travelling from my home town Struer to support me, and together with the local fans, I’m sure they’re going to create an amazing atmosphere.

“Adams is a strong boxer, who’s in good shape, so I think it will be a very physical battle. She’s tough as nails, but not tougher than me. I will be 100% prepared for this fight, and will show the best version of me in front of the fans at the Forum Horsens. I will show why I’m World Champion, and Adams isn’t.”

Adams has earned her shot at the WBO crown with a impressive run of seven straight victories, and travels to Denmark full of confidence as she looks to dethrone Thorslund and realise her ambition of becoming World Champion.

“This is an opportunity that every fighter aspires towards yet very few get,” said Adams. “It has been a goal of mine from before I even started boxing. I have always wanted to be World Champion, and I feel very privileged to get the chance to see that goal unfold.

“I think Thorslund is a very strong fighter. She is a World Champion for a reason, but I back myself. I back the sacrifices I’ve made and the hard work I have put in. I owe it to my team and supporters, who have been behind me on this journey, to win this fight, and on June 22, the belt will have a new home.”

“We’re delighted to be bringing World Championship boxing back to Horsens,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “On June 22, fans can look forward to a spectacular night of boxing headlined by the WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title showdown between Dina Thorslund and April Adams.

“Dina will need to be at her best to defend her title as she continues to build her reputation as one of the most feared female boxers on the planet. Adams is a serious contender, who having earned her shot at the World glory, will do everything in her power to bring the belt back to Australia.

“As always, we will have an action packed undercard supporting our main event, which will be announced in the coming weeks, featuring the very best of Danish boxing including local talent from Horsens.”

Tickets for Thunder From Down Under: Dina Thorslund vs. April Adams for the WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship are on sale now and available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65.