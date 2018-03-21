Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne – Live on HBO Saturday

HBO Boxing jets across the Atlantic to familiar territory – the boxing hotbed of London, England for an important heavyweight matchup as HBO BOXING AFTER DARK: DILLIAN WHYTE VS. LUCAS BROWNE is presented SATURDAY, MAR. 24 at 6:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with a same-day replay at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) from the landmark O2 venue in London. The HBO Sports team will call all the action, which will be available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.





The 12-round heavyweight tilt matches Britain’s Dillian Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs) in a major showdown against Lucas Browne (25-0, 22 KOs) of Australia. The two fighters are looking to move up the suddenly crowded and formidable heavyweight ladder. A win for either fighter puts them in prime position for a bigger showdown later in the year.

While Whyte has the home crowd advantage fighting in front of a partisan audience, Browne has shown a willingness to travel and will be making his sixth ring appearance on British soil. Though they have only met at press conferences, the two fighters have sparked a hot rivalry and both are heading into the late March showdown determined to register a convincing victory.

