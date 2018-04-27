Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Salgado on 6/8 in Verona, New York

Diego De La Hoya (20-0, 9 KOs), the quick-handed super bantamweight contender of Mexicali, Mexico, will defend his NABF and NABO Super Bantamweight Titles against Jose “Sugar” Salgado (35-4-2, 28 KOs) of Cozumel, Mexico in the 10-round main event of the June 8 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. The event will take place during the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, where legendary fighters such as “Dr. Ironfist” Vitali Klitschko, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, and Ronald “Winky” Wright will be inducted, along with important figures in the sport of boxing such as Peter Kohl, Steve Albert, Jim Gray and Lorraine Chargin.





ESPN2 will air the fights at a delayed start time of 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT. ESPN Deportes will air the fights the following day at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will steam the fights live beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

De La Hoya is an undefeated contender who has built a stellar resume since turning professional in 2013. The 23-year-old will return after his most significant victory yet when he defeated former IBF Bantamweight World Champion Randy “El Matador” Caballeroon the HBO-televised undercard of Canelo vs. Golovkin in Sept. 2017. De La Hoya is eager to produce another exciting victory to demonstrate that he is ready for bigger and more lucrative fights.

“I’m delighted that Golden Boy Promotions and my manager Joel De La Hoya have given me the opportunity to return to the ring on June in Verona,” said Diego De La Hoya. “I’m enthusiastic because it will take place during Hall of Fame weekend where I hope to one day be inducted like my cousin and promoter Oscar De La Hoya. I promise an exciting fight and to walk away with my hand raised in victory because I’m ready for bigger things.”

Salgado is a former world title challenger who fought to a controversial technical draw against former WBC Super Flyweight Champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras. The 28-year-old Mexican contender will move up to test the young fighter with an aggressive style that is backed by years of boxing experience.





“This is the most important fight of my career,” said Jose Salgado. “I’m preparing for this fight with the clear goal of fighting for a world title after. I totally respect my opponent because he’s a great fighter who is very skilled. However, I’ll do my best to win so I can fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion.”

The undercard for this action-packed card will be announced shortly.

Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend is packed with a series of events starting Thursday, June 7 until the induction ceremony on Sunday, June 10. The weekend kicks off on Thursday with the opening bell ringing and ringside lectures on the museum grounds. Friday, June 8 will feature another series of lectures preceding the celebrity fist casting, followed by the highly anticipated Fight Night, broadcasted live from Turning Stone. Saturday, June 9 will showcase a golf tournament, a 5K race, another series of lectures, a boxing autograph card show, a VIP “Gala” and the Banquet of Champions at 8:00p.m. The weekend will conclude on Sunday with the Parade of Champions and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 2:30p.m. Click here to see the full schedule.





Host of the June 8 event, Turning Stone Resort Casino is a Forbes Four-Star Award-winning destination resort, which continues to distinguish itself as a premier venue for fight-of-the-year level boxing. The May event will mark Turning Stone’s 26th nationally-televised boxing event, cementing the resort as a leading destination for nationally-televised combat sports. Turning Stone features world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 signature restaurants and dining options, two spas, an all-new 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000-seat arena, five golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues with live entertainment every weekend.

Tickets for this matchup go on sale Tuesday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and are available from $34 and $85 for the first two rows ringside, $70 for remaining ringside seats and all others priced at $49, $45 and $39 plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office in person or by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).