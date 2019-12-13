Diego De La Hoya and Renson Robles for Saturday’s fight on Facebook Watch

Diego De La Hoya (21-1, 10 KOs) and Renson Robles (16-6, 9 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at the Lobby Bar at Hotel Araiza ahead of their 10-round fight. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico and will be streamed live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy)

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

DIEGO DE LA HOYA, Featherweight Contender:

“I’m happy and motivated for this fight in Mexicali. I’m happy to go to war and score a victory for everyone here in my hometown. I’ve worked hard for my career, and I’m going to fight hard this Saturday.”





RENSON ROBLES, Featherweight Contender:

“I’ve been preparing a lot in Venezuela. I know it’s going to be a very hard fight, but no matter what I’m here to win.”

ROGER GUTIERREZ, Super Featherweight Contender:





“I’m prepared 100%. I love being here and I love Mexicans because they mean war and I’m ready for war.”

ANDRES TAPIA, Super Featherweight Contender:

“I’m doing a good job of keeping my confidence high. You don’t waste these types of opportunities. Roger is a great fighter and I’m going to fight hard and that trophy is staying in Mexicali.”

WILLIAM ZEPEDA, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m so honored to be here. And I’m thankful for my Dad’s support and I’m excited to see all these fighters here. I’m ready to give it my all!”

JAMPIER OSES, Lightweight Contender:

“Thank you for the support. Thank you for the opportunity and we’re here for victory only. We are going to do everything right, we’re ready for Saturday.”

CHRISTIAN BAEZ, Lightweight Contender:

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s a good opportunity and thank you to the public. We’re ready for war, it’s going to be a good fight. This is my first but not my last time in Mexico.”

LUIS LOPEZ, Lightweight Contender:

“Thank you for GB for the opportunity and for being here in Mexicali and I’m excited to represent Mexicali. Christian is a great fighter, but I prepared for this fight. Like he said I’m ready for war and we’ll see each other this Saturday.”

De La Hoya vs. Robles is a 10-round featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate "THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING." The fight will take place Saturday, Dec.14, 2019 at The Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico.

Tickets for De La Hoya vs. Robles are one sale and are available at www.Zonaticket.mx