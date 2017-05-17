Diego De La Hoya vs. Erik Ruiz this Thursday on ESPN

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN continues tomorrow Thursday, May 18 with a 10-round super bantamweight bout set featuring Diego De La Hoya (17-0, 9 KOs) and Erik Ruiz (16-6-1, 6 KOs) – live on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes from Casino del Sol in Tucson, Arizona beginning at 10 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. PST. ESPN International will present live coverage across networks in Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean and parts of Asia. Live coverage will also be available through WatchESPN.





Commentators:

Blow-by-blow commentator Bernardo Osuna will comprise ESPN’s commentary team. Calling the action live ringside for ESPN will be future Hall of Fame middleweight and light heavyweight, Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins. Pablo Viruega and professional boxer in the Super Welterweight division Delvin Rodríguez will call the fights on ESPN Deportes, while Leopoldo González and Claudia Trejos will co-host the show. Jessica Rosales joins the team as ringside and social media reporter starting this week.

Fighter background:

In his most recent fights, Diego De La Hoya (17-0, 9 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, the super bantamweight phenom remained undefeated when he fought Luis Orlando Del Valle on the grand stage of AT&T Stadium September 17, 2016 successfully defending his WBC Youth World super bantamweight title. He remained undefeated in his bout with Mexico City’s Roberto Pucheta as he won by unanimous decision on the Lemieux versus Stevens undercard on March 11, 2017.

In his most recent fights, Erik Ruiz (16-6-1, 6 KOs), from Oxnard, California won the WBA International Super Bantamweight title on September 30, 2016 against highly regarded Hanzel Martinez in a majority decision victory that headlined at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Following the fight, he suffered a tough loss against former WBA super bantamweight world champion Rico Ramos on March 11, 2017 at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

Undercard fights on ESPN3:

Undercard will be available on ESPN3 beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET in both English and Spanish. The following fights will be broadcasted:

· Jonathan Navarro vs. Ricardo Fernandez (6 rounds)

· Eben Vargas vs. Rodolfo Gamez (4 rounds)

· Roberto Manzanarez vs. Erick Martinez (8 rounds)

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN:

Earlier this year ESPN announced a multiyear agreement with Golden Boy Promotions. In the first year of the deal, ESPN will televise 18 fight cards throughout the U.S., in both English and Spanish, and on its wholly-owned and affiliated networks in Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and parts of Asia.